100 Years Ago
July 18, 1922
With a “patrol line” extending from Knoxville to Brunswick, and throughout the extensive Baltimore and Ohio Railroad system, Brunswick these days resembles an “armed camp.” But it is a unique “armed camp.” One organized in preparedness, rather than out of apparent necessity. With the exception of George Houck, Frederick car inspector, and the flurry following the drawing of a revolver by George Lewis, laborer, on the streets of the city, there has been no trouble of consequence at Brunswick, either with the strikers or with the strikebreakers.
Plans are nearing completion for the motorcycle races which will be run off at the Fair Grounds on Saturday afternoon at 2:30 o’clock by Promoter Chester Delphey, of this city. Entries for the races are coming in rapidly, it is said, and some Maryland track records are expected to be smashed. The first event will be a 10-mile side car race. The next event will be a 5-mile solo open. The third event will be a 5-mile side car open. The fourth and last event is a 10-mile solo open.
50 Years Ago
July 18, 1972
No names were mentioned, but the Republican party reports receiving a growing number of Democratic supporters to their campaign to re-elect President Nixon. “I’m utterly amazed at the number of Democrats who’ve called me and offered their services,” said State Senator Edward Thomas, state campaign chairman for Nixon. “The Democratic delegates I’ve talked to are all sour on McGovern,” said state delegate Julien Delphey. “They won’t publicly say this, but privately they do.”
The Frederick office of the U.S. Postal Service begins a new service to the public on July 24. A “Night Owl” collection will be made from certain strategically located collection boxes around the city after the normal Monday through Friday. Mail in these boxes will be collected between 6:30 and 7 p.m.
20 Years Ago
July 18, 2002
The Dougherty administration has cracked down on city workers who disregard traffic laws and driving courtesy when in city vehicles and use the vehicles to run personal errands during working hours. Mayor Jennifer Dougherty said she is trying to promote safety and cut waste, but the policy provoked charges that the city is anti-business. In an open letter to city employees, Ms. Dougherty advised “... City vehicles at medical offices, fast food restaurants or grocery and liquor stores during normal business hours are inappropriate and I ask that you restrict such trips to your personal vehicles.”
The city of Frederick is “one of America’s dozen distinctive destinations,” according to the National Trust for Historic Preservation. The city recently received the designation because of its “fine restaurants, art galleries, antique shops galore, more than its share of Revolutionary and Civil War ghosts and a plucky long deceased heroine name Barbara Fritchie.”
