SUNDAY
100 Years Ago
July 18, 1921
The Petersville District Farmers Club, an organization composed of progressive young farmers, voted at its last meeting to contribute $60 to the Volunteer Fire Company of Brunswick toward the purchase of a new automobile fire engine. The donation is the largest that has as yet been made by any organization and is much appreciated by the firemen.
The restoring of Washington’s monument on the Antietam battlefield close to the Frederick county line, and the old Dunkard church, on the same field, will be urged by the four United States senators who conducted a tour of these historic landmarks yesterday. They passed through Frederick yesterday morning and took dinner with Samuel E. Young in Boonsboro. Mr. Young has taken considerable interest in the restoration of the monument and church for some time.
50 Years Ago
July 18, 1971
This date was a Sunday. The Frederick News-Post did not publish a Sunday edition at this time.
20 Years Ago
July 18, 2001
Frederick Mayor Jim Grimes launched his re-election campaign Tuesday nearly a month after quitting the race in a press-bashing speech, saying he now was bowing to pressure from supporters. Mr. Grimes announced his election bid at a noontime rally in front of City Hall.
The Red Horse Motor Inn on West Patrick Street in Frederick has been sold for $2.7 million. The 72-room motor inn, which has been serving customers for more than 30 years, was sold to North Star Hotels of Greenbelt, which operates 10 hotels. The new owners will continue the “working partnership with the restaurant,” a spokeswoman said, referring to the Red Horse Steak House next door.
The Frederick Streets and Sanitation Committee unanimously agreed Tuesday morning to move ahead with planning a bike path to circle along Christopher’s Crossing. The 8-foot concrete path would cover the perimeter of Clover Ridge, a neighborhood currently under construction by Ausherman Development along Opossumtown Pike. The bike path will be a “cheap way to get around the city, and in Europe, it works,” said Alderman Bill Hall.
