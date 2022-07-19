100 Years Ago
July 19, 1922
Heavy rain centered over this city last night at 8:30 o’clock, and for more than 15 minutes, the downpour was unusually heavy. Market street was filled from curb to curb, and pedestrians were unable to cross the street for some time. The rain was also heavy east and west of the city.
Between $1,000 and $1,500 worth of merchandise was stolen from the general merchandise store of J.T. Miller, Union Bridge, late Monday night or early Tuesday morning. Entrance was gained by placing a ladder against the rear window and forcing it open. After gaining admittance the robbers helped themselves to the trade in stock, including several score pairs of shoes and a number of silk shirts. They then made their getaway by the rear window. The fact that so much merchandise was carried off has led to the belief that the robbers used either a truck or several smaller automobiles.
The charges of failing to keep to the right side of the road, lodged against W.C. Flautt, of this city, and Miss Wilhemina Stewart, of Brunswick, whose machines collided near Jefferson on Sunday, were dismissed at a hearing before Justice J. Grahame Johnson Monday afternoon. However, the magistrate assessed a fine of $10 on Miss Stewart, who was driving with a learner’s license. Both Mr. Flautt and Miss Stewart charged each other with “hogging the road.” The evidence was so conflicting that the magistrate couldn’t determine who was to blame for the accident so he dismissed both charges.
50 Years Ago
July 19, 1972
A murder warrant has been issued by State Police in the Dec. 7, 1971, death of Francis Edward Runkles, a Mount Airy junk dealer. The warrant names Richard Rolin Fogle, 31, formerly of Frederick County, whose last known address was Calhoun and Resaca, Ga. An all-points bulletin was issued Tuesday by Tfc. Victor Wolfe, investigating officer in the Runkles murder case. Tfc. Wolfe believes he has possession of the murder weapon used in the shooting. Police declined to name a motive in the shooting, saying their investigation is continuing.
P.W. Van Sant, 73, retired general contractor, has picked 26 Better Boy tomatoes he has grown on one vine and a second mess of green stringless wax beans he has harvested already in Frederick. He planted them before the last frost warning — “I took a chance” — and though it did frost and he didn’t cover the tomatoes, they weren’t damaged. In addition to planting early, he used a gallon of manure liberally during the growing period to mid-June.
20 Years Ago
July 19, 2002
Organizers of a classic car show, sponsored by Xhale, said Thursday that city officials threw up roadblocks that forced them to cancel this year’s event, cost them $1,400 and jeopardizing their club’s reputation among car enthusiasts. The show was set for Sunday with more than 100 classic Pontiacs — mostly Tempest, Firebird, Le Mans, Grand Prix and GTO — expected from four or five states. “We’re caught in the middle of this battle between city officials and Xhale,” Wayne Smith of Frederick, president of the Pontiac Club of Mid-Maryland said. “We have no alternative but to cancel the event because we don’t have a permit.”
Frederick city officials and the county commissioners met in a closed meeting last month to review a request from BP Solar International, LLC, for increased water from the city. In the midst of a crippling drought, City Hall officials appealed to the county for relief for the major employer, which is building a water reclamation facility. BP Solar, located along Interstate 70 near U.S. 15, produces solar cells that are sold worldwide. The cells transfer sunlight into electricity.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.