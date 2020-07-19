100 Years Ago
July 19, 1920
A pitchfork thrown on a haymow slipped off and the tines pierced the left leg of Nathan Jones, Klinehart's Alley, while he was employed on the farm of Myrtlin Dutrow, on the Linganore Hills Inn road. Jones was at work on the wagon pitching hay. The tines pierced the ankle to the bone.
Lancelot Jacques Sr., Smithsburg, who will market 10,000 bushels of Yellow Transparent apples in Aaron Newcomer's 22-acre orchard, near Midvale, has sold practically the entire crop at $2 a bushel, express delivery, in the city markets.
50 Years Ago
July 19, 1970
This date was a Sunday. The Frederick News-Post did not publish a Sunday edition at this time.
20 Years Ago
July 19, 2000
Completion of Monocacy Boulevard would do more than just encourage industrial development, it would make eastern Frederick properties more appealing to "clean" industries, a city developer said.
A Myersville landowner's attempt to allow social events on his farm prompted more than two hours of discussion Tuesday night by the Frederick County Commissioners. Donald Easterday owns historic property on Canada Hill Road. He has a a special exemption from the board of zoning appeals allowing an antique shop and other enterprises. But his business renting out the property for reunions and weddings ran afoul of the planning department.
