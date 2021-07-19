100 Years Ago
July 19, 1921
While pleased over the reduction in the county tax rate from $1.78 to $1.41, James H. Gambrill Sr. stated to a Post reporter yesterday that the tax rate is yet entirely too high. He said he still holds to his statement that too much money is being spent on higher education in public schools, and he reiterated that home economics, domestic science, manual training and all such frills beyond the fundamentals should be eliminated from public schools or else paid for by those who enjoy these benefits. “The fact is that the people of the present generation are going too fast in every direction. Our taxes are not only too high, and we are not only spending too much money on our public school system, but we are indulging too extravagantly in practically everything we do,” he said.
Two men made an escape from being killed little short of miraculous yesterday afternoon when a 10-ton road roller went over a 20-foot embankment and lodged against a stone fence near the top of South Mountain, a short distance from the Dahlgren estate. One of the men went down with the roller, and the other man fell in an effort to get out of the way of the falling machine.
John W. Sigler, son of Charles Sigler, caught a copper snake in a mouse trap at his home in Locust Valley, southwest of Middletown. Mr. Sigler, who was setting traps for mice, went to look at the trap and found the snake. It measured between 2 1/2 and 3 feet in length. Mr. Sigler also killed a black snake near his home recently, which measured 5 feet, 9 inches in length.
50 Years Ago
July 19, 1971
City officials termed Saturday morning’s disturbance a “spontaneous outburst that was not planned,” and expressed pleasure Sunday that law and order had returned to Frederick over the remainder of the weekend. In the aftermath of Saturday morning’s rock throwing spree, city police increased their mobile patrols of the southern section of the city. The increased police protection was a result of Saturday’s early-morning confrontation between city and state police and a rock-throwing crowd of nearly 150 persons, which was apparently touched off after a private citizen and several city police attempted to arrest a man on the roof of Pawnbrokers Outlet on South Market Street.
RIO DE JANEIRO — Pele, known as the Black Pearl and heralded as the greatest of all soccer players, ended his career with the Brazilian national team Sunday before an emotional, highly partisan crowd and an international television audience. He played the first half of his team’s match against Yugoslavia, then broke into tears as hundreds of admirers mobbed him.
20 Years Ago
July 19, 2001
Two pit bull puppies that attacked an 11-year-old Dalmatian near City Hall may be put to death if their owner does not claim them. The puppies, now being held in Frederick County Animal Control on Montevue Lane, were quarantined for 10 days after the July 5 early-morning attack.
The Junior Fire Co. has turned to Frederick County Circuit Court for permission to demolish an unsafe structure at 527 N. Market St. The fire company claims the Frederick Town Historic District Commission misconstrued the law when it voted June 14 to block the demolition.
