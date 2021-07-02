100 Years Ago
July 2, 1921
Fight fans of Frederick county will be represented by a small delegation at ringside in Jersey City this afternoon, when the heavyweight classic Carpentier-Dempsey bout is “matted.” Up until last evening as far as could be learned, but four countians had left for the fight scene. Added to this will be several, it is said, from Brunswick.
Frederick’s Fourth of July commemorating the signing of this nation’s independence will be quite safe and sane. There will be no official celebration, no parade, nor any public meeting. Nor will the morning dawn to the accompaniment of ear-splitting explosions, the pungent smell of burning powder. All that is the thing of the past. Patriotic young Americans are not allowed by law to put their savings in powder and then see it go up in smoke or with a bang. Mild explosives without the power to injure human beings will be tolerated. But if the patriotic impulse demands a more vigorous form of public celebration, it must not take place in Frederick.
50 Years Ago
July 2, 1971
Lightning injured three workmen, flood waters engulfed a block of East Patrick Street, and fires and car accidents plagued officials in thunderstorms yesterday. Three men were injured when lightning struck the WFMD tower they were working on in Gambrill Park, state police said. The thunderstorms raised havoc in front of Potomac Edison on East Patrick Street when Town Creek flooded and the sewer backed up, pouring over 2 feet of water along the street. Children played in the water, which flooded the full front of PE.
A plea for the County Planning and Zoning Commission and for the News-Post to stop speaking in general terms about substandard housing was made Thursday night by Alderman Ronald Young. Young spoke at the meeting of the Mayor and Board, asking the sources to specifically identify the housing they describe so the city can take action.
20 Years Ago
July 2, 2001
Under a canopy at the carnival grounds Saturday, Middletown firefighters unveiled a model of their $4 million dream station slated for that spot — an L-shaped, split-level structure said to be larger than any firehouse in Frederick County. The fire company hopes to come up with $1 million by this time next year and break ground at that point, Chief Steve Leatherman said.
A quick, heavy downpour moved through Frederick County on Sunday evening, tripping a slew of commercial alarms and blowing down power lines and trees in some areas before leaving just as quickly as it came. Allegheny Power spokesman Guy Fletcher said about 500 residents were without power throughout the county at 8 p.m., and crews were working to get those customers back online as soon as possible.
