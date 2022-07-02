100 Years Ago
July 2, 1922
This date was a Sunday. The Frederick News-Post did not publish a Sunday edition at this time.
50 Years Ago
July 2, 1972
This date was a Sunday. The Frederick News-Post did not publish a Sunday edition at this time.
20 Years Ago
July 2, 2002
Frederick Memorial Hospital is putting its best foot forward while undergoing massive construction and additions, spokesman Ken Coffey said Monday. “Things are moving along very nicely,” he said of the more than $100 million project that will add 67 patient rooms, state-of-the-art surgical areas and two new ambulance bays at the emergency area.
Air Force jets scrambled twice over the weekend to intercept small airplanes making what turned out to be harmless intrusions into the airspace over Camp David while President Bush was at the Maryland mountain retreat. In addition, the Secret Service said a light plane slipped slightly into the 30-mile diameter restricted airspace over downtown Washington before correcting itself and continuing on a proper course. The intrusions occurred at a time of heightened national alert for possible terrorist attacks during the July Fourth holiday period.
Divers will soon make a splash high above the ground inside the town of Mount Airy’s water towers. The Town council on Monday approved a contract for divers to inspect the integrity of the two elevated tanks. The inspection will avoid the need to drain hundreds of thousands of gallons of precious water from the tanks during the drought.
