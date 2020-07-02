100 Years Ago
July 2, 1920
While going to work yesterday, Miss Sue Biser, East Fifth street, who is employed at the Ox Fibre Brush Co., was struck by a bicycle ridden by Clyde Wachter, also an employee of the Ox Fibre, and rendered unconscious for several minutes. She was assisted to the house of a neighbor and given assistance until the arrival of a nurse from the Brush Co. It was said that the accident was unavoidable. It occurred on East Third street.
The feature of yesterday’s session of the State Pharmaceutical Association at Braddock Heights was the adoption of a resolution recommending that whiskey and intoxicating liquors be dispensed through agencies of the government and not by druggists. It was pointed out that druggists are importuned on all occasions by persons with prescriptions for booze and that in the opinion of many the handling of whiskey under the provisions of the Volstead Act is like conducting a side line grog shop.
50 Years Ago
July 2, 1970
Representatives from nine “peace-oriented” organizations will be present at a symbolic tree planting they have scheduled at Fort Detrick. The tree planting is to commemorate the conversion of the fort to “constructive health and environmental purposes.”
The Tuesday noon Frederick Kiwanis Club meeting featured a film on “Refreshment Throughout the Years,” supplied by the Coca-Cola Company. Kiwanis Marshall Long Jr., manager of the Frederick Coca-Cola Company, told the group that the per capita consumption for local citizens of his product is 150 bottles per person. He compared this to an approximate 500 bottles per person in some southern states. The film traced the history of refreshment from colonial days when natural carbonated water was featured at spas through the development of man-made carbonated water and “soda water” in the late 1800s, to today’s “coke” as we know it.
20 Years Ago
July 2, 2000
This date was a Sunday. The Frederick News-Post did not publish a Sunday edition at this time.
