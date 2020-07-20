100 Years Ago
July 20, 1920
W.J. Harris of Braddock Heights exceeded the speed limit by two seconds in a stretch of a quarter of a mile, according to the watch of a motorcycle deputy yesterday afternoon and was arrested. At a hearing before Magistrate Kefauver in Middletown, the “speeder” was found guilty and fined $25.75. He paid it but said he would appeal. The arrest was made at the end of a “trap” set for speeders on the state road between Braddock and Middletown.
A broken wheel on a large freight drawn by Western Maryland engine No. 910, and manned by crews from Hagerstown, caused 11 loaded freight cars to pile up at Monocacy, a mile and a half below Emmitsburg Junction Sunday night.
50 Years Ago
July 20, 1970
A barn fire on what is known as the Miller farm, approximately 1/4 mile east of U.S. Highway 340 on Lander Road, resulted in almost total destruction of the building and contents at about 11 a.m. Saturday morning. According to Earl Edward Dixon, who leases the farm, his son and a nephew were in the hay loft, storing hay which was being lifted on an elevator activated by an electric motor. Young Dixon saw flames shoot out of the motor and ignite the hay in the loft which was already 3/4 full.
The thing that the telephone company put into effect early Sunday morning is called “Direct Distance Dialing” and it means if you want to make a local call, you have to dial all seven digits in the number. It means your fingers will have a little more walking to do, that’s all.
20 Years Ago
July 20, 2000
Xhale nightclub, long criticized by nearby residents for allowing loud and violent ruffians to spill out of the bar and into their neighborhood, was largely vindicated at a rare joint meeting of the county liquor board and Frederick’s elected officials. Testimony showed the club operated within state, county and city laws, and neither the liquor board nor city government could force Xhale’s management to change the way they do business.
ASSOCIATED PRESS — Federal scientists waging war on Lyme disease are reporting sharp declines in deer tick numbers in Maryland locations where they have installed machines that apply pesticide to deer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.