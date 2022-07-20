100 Years Ago
July 20, 1922
While it is not yet time for the large Sunday school picnics, there are enough small ones being held in the county to indicate that picnic season will soon begin in earnest. The Araby Sunday school will hold its annual all-day picnic in Mrs. Smith’s woods near Frederick Junction. The picnic will be followed by a festival at night on the Araby school grounds. Still another Sunday school in the county announced the date of its picnic last night. The Flint Hill Sunday school in Urbana district will hold its annual all-day picnic in the grove near the church on August 12. The first of the big picnics is the Manor picnic, usually held the first week in August. The last big one is the Mountaindale picnic held the first week in September.
Another accident has been added to the rapidly growing list of collisions at the one-way bridge at Feagaville. The latest mishap occurred there Tuesday when a horse and buggy and an automobile collided. Fortunately, no one was injured. In company with his little daughter, Azel Painter, of the vicinity of Jefferson, was driving to Frederick in a one-horse buggy. As he approached the bridge, an ice cream truck from Hagerstown also drew near, traveling in the same direction as Painter. The driver of the truck, it is thought, tried to beat Painter to the bridge and as the truck passed the wagon, the left front wheel of the buggy was broken off, throwing the wagon over to the embankment at the side of the bridge, throwing his daughter out of the buggy.
50 Years Ago
July 20, 1972
Derrick Lang hurled Prince George’s County to an opening victory over Frederick, 9-2, in the first game of the 16- to 18-year-old Babe Ruth state tournament Wednesday at McCurdy Field. The two meet again tonight at McCurdy in the second game of the best two-out-of-three playoffs.
A formal plea for temporary emergency housing for Frederick County’s flood victims on sites at the Frederick Fair Grounds by the State of Maryland through the Office of Economic Preparedness is expected sometime today. Edward R. Lonergan, deputy director of operations for the Department of Housing and Urban Development in Baltimore, said that an agreement is expected between the State and the fair grounds’ board of directors, providing for emergency shelter for those left homeless by the ravages of Agnes.
Capt. Norman Jackson, local director of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, announced today that four contracts, totaling $43,000, have been awarded to two local firms for the clearing of streams and the removal of damaged bridges in Frederick County. The contracts were awarded to Floyd Culler, Inc., and Gregory & Sons, Inc. Work contracted includes the removal of bridges from stream beds at Lily Pons, Greenfield, Covell Road and Timmons Road.
20 Years Ago
July 20, 2002
NEW YORK — The Dow Jones industrials shattered their post-terrorist attack lows Friday in a dramatic 390-point selloff that began with news of a government investigation at Johnson & Johnson and quickly turned into a full retreat by bruised investors. It was the average’s seventh-biggest point drop ever. Stocks have now fallen sharply for nine straight weeks.
Capt. Harold Domer, former acting chief of the Frederick Police Department, announced his retirement Friday and said he will leave the department at the end of the month. Capt. Domer served 27 years, his entire law enforcement career, on the Frederick police force and ascended to second in command and then acting chief. The retirement announcement was widely anticipated since Mayor Jennifer Dougherty passed over Capt. Domer for the police chief appointment. He was among three finalists. The new police chief is Kim Dine.
Kelly Burrier of Union Bridge was selected as the new Frederick County Farm Queen during ceremonies Friday night at the Ruritan Center. First runner-up was Brooke Hoffman of Emmitsburg. Also competing were Sherry Albaugh and Julia Roderick, both of Walkersville.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.