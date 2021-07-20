100 Years Ago
July 20, 1921
Claude R. Crum, of Walkersville, sent to the Post yesterday 21 black snake eggs neatly arranged in a box. A note accompanying the gift explained that he had found a nest containing 28 eggs but that he could conveniently send but 21. Anyone desiring to cultivate a brood of black snakes may have the eggs by applying at the Post not later than today.
A band of moonshiners operating in the South Mountain, near Chestnut Grove, are thought to have been responsible for the dynamiting of two saw mills owned by Fred W.L. Roach, of Chestnut Grove, last night. Shortly before 10:30 o’clock last night, two men were seen after an explosion occurred, followed quickly by a second explosion. Moonshiners are believed to have been implicated in the affair because they have accused Roach of tipping off officers concerning their activities and have made threats against him.
In a letter in a Baltimore newspaper, Henry E. Shepherd, one of the most profound students of literature in the state, pays a high tribute to Miss Florence Trail, this city, as a student and critic of language and literature. He associates her with Longfellow, Lowell, Moore, Norton and others of like fame. Mr. Shepherd wrote “... Miss Florence Trail, of Frederick, stands in the foremost files of romance scholarship; her “History of Italian Literature” has been accorded untempered eulogy in the esoteric circles beyond the seas, where the golden harmonies of the ‘divine poet’ are illustrated with ethereal grace and radiant in the pure severity of perfect light.”
50 Years Ago
July 20, 1971
An additional 900,000 doses of the vaccine used for immunizing horses against the “sleeping sickness” epidemic in Texas were picked up at Fort Detrick by the Department of Agriculture yesterday morning. Meanwhile, Col. Dan Crozier, who heads the Army Research Institute of Infectious Diseases at Detrick, left Monday for Brownsville, Texas, to work with officials trying to stem the spread of the rare disease. A U.S. Public Health Service hospital surveillance team reported a total of 61 persons have been hospitalized with symptoms of the disease, Venezuelan Equine Encephalomyelitis, though the disease is rarely fatal in humans.
Not housing, not jobs but “lack of law enforcement” was cited by a group of businessmen — both black and white — in South Frederick Monday as the underlying cause of the early Saturday morning disturbance in which windows were smashed at a number of neighborhood establishments and two officers injured.
20 Years Ago
July 20, 2001
Good Morning! “The only place you find success before work is in the dictionary.” — May V. Smith
TakeBackMaryland.org, formed to combat a gay rights measure passed by the 2001 General Assembly, succeeded in its petition drive to bring the measure to referendum, state election officials said Thursday. The group collected 47,539 signatures of registered voters, 1,411 more than state law requires to place the law on the 2002 ballot. Until that vote, the Anti-Discrimination Act of 2001 is suspended.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.