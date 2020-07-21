100 Years Ago
July 21, 1920
The home coming of Benjamin Phelps, his wife and children, near Fountain Mills, the other day was frought with misfortune. After a day in the harvest fields at the home of his brother, near New London, Phelps returned to find his home in ruins, and with a few pieces of furniture salvaged from the burning building by neighbors, piled up out of the fire zone. The residence was struck by lightning during a storm in the afternoon.
Dr. Elizabeth Reese, of the staff at the State Sanatorium, at Sabillasville, will leave in October to become a medical missionary to India.
50 Years Ago
July 21, 1970
The 96 names of prospective jurors for the September term of Circuit Court were selected Monday by the Frederick County computer. This is the second time in the county that names have been selected by computer from 524 qualified voters chosen at random from the 31,212 registered votrs in the county.
Mary Alyce Schroyer and Thorton Pratt are two different people, yet they have something in common. Mary Alyce and Thornton are both workers at the Jeanne Bussard Workshop on West South Street and both will represent Maryland in the Special Olympics to be held at Soldier’s Field in Chicago in August.
20 Years Ago
July 21, 2000
Central County High School construction will probably be deferred one year and a Valley Elementary School expansion is uncertain, but five other school construction or expansion projects are on schedule, school board members agreed Thursday.
Everyone goofed. Late Wednesday night, the White House announced that the Camp David peace talks had broken down. Newspapers, preparing their Thursday morning editions, put the story across the top of their front pages, using big headlines to announce the collapse of the negotiations. But in a move that stunned the press, President Clinton announced shortly after midnight that Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Barak and Palestinian leader Yassar Arafat planned to stay at Camp David after all, working through the weekend to try to reach a peace agreement.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.