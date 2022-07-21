100 Years Ago
July 21, 1922
Just 15 minutes of heavy rain caused quite a flood in the vicinity of Clarksburg, Montgomery county, Tuesday afternoon. A force of employees of the M.J. Grove Lime Company, constructing a bridge over the Little Seneca creek, stopped until it finished raining. As soon as the downpour ceased, they resumed work. All at once, the water began to rise. In a few short minutes, the creek was out of bank, and the men were marooned on the bridge. They took off their clothes and waded across the flood. The waters continued to rise for some time at the rate of a foot a minute.
Reports reaching the office of The Post yesterday afternoon would indicate that if the rail strike continued to spread freight, trains will have to be moved by horse power. Already it has been found necessary to use horses to move freight cars in one instance at least. Stephens City, Va., a point on the Shenandoah Valley branch of the Baltimore and Ohio Railway, reports that the shortage of hands made the use of horses necessary in switching three freight cars from the main line to the siding adjoining the plant of a prominent shipper of that town.
County briefs: New Market — The electric current was turned on last Tuesday. Miss Nannie Reich has a geranium which is about 10 years old, which originally had bright red flowers. This summer it has turned pink and had 40 bunches of blooms on it at one time.
50 Years Ago
July 21, 1972
With a new proposal for a tiered parking garage before them, the citizens of Frederick today are questioning the cost of the facility to the average taxpayer. Early this morning, a group of Frederick citizens met informally with this reporter [Larry Lipman] and expressed resentment and apprehension that the tiered lot, if built, might increase property taxes.
WASHINGTON — The Senate has voted to boost the minimum hourly wage to $2.20, a move that could bring bigger paychecks to millions of workers and more labor support for Democratic presidential nominee George McGovern. The increase from the present minimum of $1.60 was the largest single pay hike in history. As approved, the minimum wage will go from $1.60 to $2 for most nonfarm workers 60 days after enactment and to the full $2.20 in two years.
For 11 consecutive days, it has been hot and humid, and the end is still not in sight. The present heat wave started around July 12, when the temperature reached a high of 93 degrees. The same high mark was recorded yesterday. The lowest daytime high was a “cool” 86 degrees. Unionville, the county’s “cold spot,” recorded an “uncold” 93 degrees yesterday. The predicted weather forecast for the next four days is the same as for the last 10 days: hot and humid, highs in the low 90s.
20 Years Ago
July 21, 2002
The archives for this date are unavailable.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.