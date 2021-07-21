100 Years Ago
July 21, 1921
Definite steps toward the erection of a new building to house the Emmitsburg high school will be taken in the near future, according to Superintendent G. Lloyd Palmer. Something will also be done at an early date toward the construction of a new building at Kemptown, which will house the public school of that place, he added.
An ordinance to regulate the sale of milk in this city, recommended by the state and Federal health authorities and endorsed by the Chamber of Commerce and Rotary Club, pending since last January, was passed at the regular monthly meeting of the Board of Aldermen last night by a vote of four to one. Messrs. Mullinix, Zimmerman, Gregg and Doody voted for the ordinance, and Mr. Phebus voted against it.
A petition is being circulated, calling attention to automobile speeding on West Third street and warning that violators of the traffic law will be reported to the proper authorities. The petition has been signed by a number of property owners on the street and on Rockwell Terrace. Recently, several very narrow escapes have been made at the intersection of West Third and Betnz streets. Children have narrowly escaped being run down, and the lives of older persons have been imperiled. Motorcyclists run from 20 to 25 miles, or even greater speed, an hour.
50 Years Ago
July 21, 1971
A total quarantine on all horses from Texas, including horses that have been in Texas within the past 60 days, has been installed in Maryland by the Animal Health Department of the State Board of Agriculture. The action was taken because of the spreading of the Venezuelan Equine Encephalomyelitis (VEE) epidemic, which thus far has killed hundreds of horses in Texas.
A veterinarian’s “Horse Power” scored a win Saturday night, July 17, at the 75-80 Drag-A-Way in Monrovia. Danny Williams, a 25-year-old veterinarian technician attached with the Medical Research Unit at Fort Detrick, took top position in Factory Stock Elimination with his 1970 Chevy II Nova, L-FS class. Williams, comparatively new in the field of racing, hails from Durham, N.C.
A water snake apparently starved to death after failing in an attempt to wriggle through the mouth of a broken beer bottle. Found at Three Springs Fisheries at Lily Pons, C. Lease Bussard brought the dead snake to the News-Post. The snake apparently had been caught in the mouth of the bottle for some time because the size of the body was large on each side of the obstruction.
20 Years Ago
July 21, 2001
Citing a desire to keep the image of Frederick and the Blues Festival family oriented, Ausherman Homes requested the return of its $5,000 festival sponsorship because Doug “The Greaseman” Tracht will be master of ceremonies. Mr. Tracht’s radio personality, “The Greaseman,” is considered crude and vulgar and is known for outrageous and often raunchy song parodies.
The Frederick Board of Aldermen this week endorsed tax breaks and low-interest state bonds for a developer’s plan to renovate the vacant Francis Scott Key Hotel as apartments. Mayor Jim Grimes praised the project for creating a residential and business “anchor” for downtown.
