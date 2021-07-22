100 Years Ago
July 22, 1921
After a joint session in Baltimore yesterday with the State Roads Commission, the county commissioners decided to build 3.6 miles of state road from Ceresville to the beginning of the state road link now under construction at that point to the northern end of Liberty. The fight for the authorization of this road has been going on for several weeks.
The Democratic State Central Committee met at the Hotel Rennert, Baltimore, yesterday and formulated plans by which women will be given representation in the management of the affairs of the party without reducing the number of members.
Middletown will spend $10,000 in concreting the shoulders of the State highway that passes through that town, according to a decision reached at a meeting of the Burgess and Commissioners. The proposition was put up some time ago by the State Roads Commission, following complaints lodged by the town concerning the condition of the dirt shoulders.
50 Years Ago
July 22, 1971
The Frederick County Board of Education accepted a low $1,779,000 bid from Norman Early and Son contractors for additions and alterations to Linganore Junior-Senior High School.
Local colleges, riding a trend experienced throughout the nation this summer, are suffering the pangs of empty registration rolls. According to this week’s Newsweek, the nation’s 2,600 colleges and universities have at least 400,000 unfilled openings in next fall’s freshman class — a remarkable turnabout after more than a decade of scramble for the priceless college education.
Wayne Ramsburg, son of Mr. and Mrs. Worthington Ramsburg, RFD 1, Thurmont, has completed fifth grade at Lewistown Elementary School with a perfect attendance record.
20 Years Ago
July 22, 2001
This date was a Sunday. The Frederick News-Post did not publish a Sunday edition at this time.
