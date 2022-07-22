100 Years Ago
July 22, 1922
Alexander Green is convinced that he knows the meanest thief in the world. This, he claims, is William Grinage, who, according to Green, took him out automobile riding early Friday morning, got him drunk and robbed him of $85, which he had in his clothes. Grinage denies this. According to the story he tells, he found Green lying on the pavement in Brewer’s alley, between Carroll creek bridge and West All Saints’ street. He attempted to help him to get home, he said. Each man insists that the other one is “one big liar.”
Maryland is very definitely on the automobile map of the United States. With the 1922 registration of 148,307 motor vehicles to a population of 1,449,661, there is one such vehicle to every 9 3/4 persons in the State.
Everything is in readiness for the big motorcycle races, which will be run off at 2:30 o’clock this afternoon at the Fair Grounds, by Promoter Chester Delphey, of this city. The track has been worked on, and it is now in splendid shape for the contests. Eight riders, some of them the best in this part of the country, have signed their intention of competing for the $490 in prizes.The farm population of the United States on January 1, 1920, was 31,614,269, or 29.9 per cent of the total population of the country, according to returns of the last census announcement by the Census Bureau. Of this number, 31,358,640 were enumerated in rural territory and 255,629 on farms within cities and other incorporated communities have 2,500 or more inhabitants.
50 Years Ago
July 22, 1972
The Middletown High Majorette Corps was named the “Best All-Around” during a National Majorette Clinic held in Chambersburg. The Middletown Corps acted as the hosts for the 300 majorettes who attended the clinic. Each of the 12 Middletown twirlers brought home five blue ribbons.
Administrator Dr. Celedonio Ramirez and his Board of Directors are working busily this month, preparing for the day when St. John’s Literary Institute will re-open as Prospect Hall Academy. St. John’s Literary Institute, which was run by the Sisters of Notre Dame until they closed it this year, will re-open as one of two Catholic high schools operated by a Board of Directors in this state. Dr. Ramirez envisions the school as eventually becoming one of the better private college preparatory schools in the state.
The county commissioners have responded to a formal plea for interim emergency housing for eight families left homeless by the ravages of hurricane Agnes. Eight mobile home sites were surveyed Friday afternoon at the Rose Hill Estate, home of Thomas Johnson, first governor of Maryland, and temporary housing will be available for the flood victims by late next week, according to George J. Stup, director of Civil Defense in Frederick County.
20 Years Ago
July 22, 2002
NEW YORK — Telecommunications giant WorldCom Inc. filed for bankruptcy protection Sunday, about a month after disclosing it had inflated profits by nearly $4 billion through deceptive accounting. The bankruptcy is the largest in U.S. history and the latest in a spectacular series of corporate collapses.
As their names were read one by one, and a bell rang each time, tears were shed by those who had come to remember the fallen firefighters. Later, after a wreath was laid at a monument and a firefighters flag was hoisted, the bagpipes stopped suddenly. A siren from a nearby fire engine sounded. The occasion was the Frederick County Volunteer Fire and Rescue Association’s annual memorial service Sunday in Mount Olivet Cemetery.
