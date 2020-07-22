100 Years Ago
July 22, 1920
Three automobile thieves, one of them a woman, were arrested in Hancock Tuesday night at the point of a pistol. The three “jacks” were arrested by Hancock officers after they were furnished with “hot” information by the three Baltimore sleuths who, on Saturday, combed the Western Maryland section in quest of a band of alleged automobile thieves, whom they say have been responsible for 12 thefts in Baltimore.
An English officer, Captain Herdern, on sick leave, accompanied by his chauffeur were arrested on the Baltimore pike yesterday evening on a charge of speeding. Officer Earl Nikirk and Inspector Spicer were coming to Frederick from Hagerstown, “When about a mile this side of Braddock,” said the officer, “something whizzed past us and we started out after it and followed the machine into the city and they were going about 63 miles an hour.”
50 Years Ago
July 22, 1970
“There was no time for any sort of panic,” recalled Joseph Lubozynski as he recountered his experience at the controls of an aircraft which suddenly lost power during a takeoff in Philadelphia Sunday. “We had a job to do and we we’re doing it,” he said. “It’s what we were trained to do.” Lubozynski, speaking from his home in Eastview, is a United Airlines captain, and was piloting a Boeing 737 when the aircraft suddenly lost power about 50 feet above the airport runway.
Frederick County’s leading industry — agriculture — has piled up some impressive figures in Maryland, according to the annual summary of Maryland Agricultural Statistics for 1969. The county was first in the production of milk, hay, wheat, second in corn and third in barley.
20 Years Ago
July 22, 2000
Beginning Sept. 5, Frederick County’s new jury selection system will give lawyers an expanded weekly jury pool. Potential jurors will be available from three different sources: licensed Frederick County drivers, Frederick County photo ID card holders and Frederick County registered voters.
All Richard Caudell is saying, is the Middle East should give peace a chance. “IT’S TIME GUYS,” reads a sign in the window of his store, Thurmont Sporting Goods. “JUST DO IT! PEACE & LOVE.” Since the start of negotiations at Camp David on July 11, the sign in Mr. Caudell’s store window has served as a running commentary.
