100 Years Ago
July 23, 1920
An automobile race on the Frederick pike at daybreak yesterday between “Hen” Bletzer’s renowned speedster and a specially built touring car belonging to “A.” Matthews, a paper dealer of Baltimore, was responsible yesterday afternoon for the summoning by Automobile Commissioner Baughman of the contestants and a number of spectators to answer charges of violations of the automobile laws. The race, from all accounts, was one of the biggest sporting affairs held for a long while. Hundreds — and perhaps, thousands — of dollars changed hands. It is said Bletzer was the winner. The contest was discovered by four automobile deputies, who passed the spectators just as the race was over.
50 Years Ago
July 23, 1970
State Senator Charles H. Smelser and Delegate C. Clifton Virts expressed disagreement with other Democrat candidates telling members of the Frederick County Young Democrats Club that they opposed the suggested charter government for Frederick County. Both cited cost as their reasons for opposition to the measure, with Virts citing a five-to-one ratio increase in costs that he said other county governments had experienced under the system.
“And when are you coming to New York,” asked Charles Sigafoose’s sister, Evelyn, on a post card from West Point in that state. Charles never made it. But then, it wasn’t all his fault. The post card was held up for awhile ... it arrived 38 years late. Charles, who resides with his brother and wife in Uniontown, received the card Monday. It was mailed July 16, 1932. Charles was 15 years old.
20 Years Ago
July 23, 2000
This date was a Sunday. The Frederick News-Post did not publish a Sunday edition at this time.
