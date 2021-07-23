100 Years Ago
July 23, 1921
In the neighborhood of 1,500,000 goldfish, it is estimated, will be the production of this county when the ponds are drawn off beginning about the first of next October and continuing until the supply is exhausted. The fish will measure from one-half to 4 inches in length and will be shipped by express to New York, Philadelphia, Chicago and other large cities. This county produces more goldfish than any other county in the United States, and most of the fish are sold in the West. The most extensive pond owners, besides Charles Remsberg, of Lake View, are Samuel Eaton, of near Mountaindale, who cultivates about 100,000 fish annually; Ernest Powell, near Thurmont; Charles Rice, Maxie Hill and Frank Rice, near Lewistown; Luther and Elmer Powell, near Woodsboro; and Messrs. Thomas near Adamstown.
Announcement is made that the shoe and hat business conducted at 145 N. Market Street, by the late David Weinberg, will be continued by his sister, Miss Jeannette Weinberg. The store has been managed by the family at the same stand for about 38 years, and during the past 26 years by David Weinberg.
H. David Hagan, son of Mr. and Mrs. H.J.D. Hagan, North Market Street, who played last summer with the Novelty Orchestra at Braddock Heights, is now playing with Leman and his Symphony Orchestra at Atlantic City, New Jersey. Hagan is doing solo work on the xylophone. He is playing about seven hours a day.
50 Years Ago
July 23, 1971
An immediate commitment from the community. That is what the Blacks of Frederick demanded of the white-controlled establishment last night in five hours of rap and rhetoric at an open forum called by the Human Relations Council to head off growing unrest in the Black community.
Demolition of four East Patrick Street buildings in preparation for expansion of the post office will commence next week, Postmaster John E. Young said Thursday. Plans call for the demolition of buildings at 217, 219, 221 and 223-229 E. Patrick St. The current office would move into the former Bowers Lumber Co. building until construction of its new office was completed, and then the lumber company site would be cleared to make way for parking and loading areas.
20 Years Ago
July 23, 2001
A weightlifting coach announced his bid for the Frederick Board of Aldermen on Saturday, saying the future of today’s youth is the most important issue in the community. Michael L. Cady introduced a dozen young people at his gym during the announcement and contrasted the importance of their lives with the day-to-day business of government.
For A. Irvin Renn and Elgie Wachter Renn, a lot has changed in Frederick in the past 70 years, except their love for each other. The couple was married 70 years ago today in Frederick, on July 23, 1931. Mr. Renn said he first saw his bride-to-be while driving with a friend in downtown Frederick. “I saw her standing on the street corner,” he said. The friend later introduced them in person, and Mr. Renn showed up on her doorstep soon after and asked her out to the movies. “She went to sleep” during the movie, Mr. Renn said.
