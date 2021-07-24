SATURDAY
100 Years Ago
July 24, 1921
This date was a Sunday. The Frederick News-Post did not publish a Sunday edition at this time.
50 Years Ago
July 24, 1971
Kenyon Parker, a black member of the Human Relations Council and industrial arts educator at West Frederick Junior High School, has announced that young blacks will meet Monday in front of the Soul Palace when 15 men will be picked to work in a housing rehabilitation project. Parker made the announcement at Thursday night’s open forum at South Frederick School that the Community Action Agency has accepted his idea to employ and train jobless young blacks in the housing renovation program.
Frederick Community College has made a commitment designed to give immediate and long-range help to the community’s black residents, especially to the youth and young adults. Dr. Lewis W. Stephens, president, said FCC has acquired a choice location at the corner of All Saints and South Market and will begin Monday morning on the work necessary to open an information center in cooperation with black residents. FCC’s first “branch” facility will be in the storeroom of the old terminal building on the southeast corner.
“The Drumming Log” column by Jim Gilford: Playing God and getting away with it takes more than political clout and bureaucratic footwork. That much by now should have gotten through loud and clear to former Frederick County Delegate William Houck and Maryland’s chief romper room planner, Spencer Ellis. This is the pair that plotted the ridiculous plans for the Hunting Creek reservoir.
20 Years Ago
July 24, 2001
People throughout the Northeast flooded emergency centers with phone calls Monday evening after seeing bright lights in the sky and hearing loud noises. The likely cause was a meteor shower, authorities said. Eyewitnesses in Frederick County also thought at first it was an aircraft crash near Marker Road and New Quebec School Road in Middletown.
Should Buckeystown have a bypass? That question dominated a work session Monday as the Frederick County Commissioners continued work on the Adamstown region plan. The question doesn’t have an easy answer. Bypass proposals face stiff opposition from Maryland regulators who believe they can sap a town’s economic vitality.
Instead of meddling with the airlines, Lisa Wood of San Diego rode 2,700 miles to Leesburg, Va., on Shawnee, a wild mustang mare, to visit her high school best friend. One of the most stressful aspects of the trip, said Ms. Wood, was the question of sleeping arrangements at the end of each day for her horse.
SUNDAY
100 Years Ago
July 25, 1921
Shipments of asphalt for the resurfacing of highways of the district made up of Frederick, Montgomery, Howard and Carroll counties have been received by District Engineer W.F. Childs, this city. The work of surface-treating Buckeystown pike from Frederick to Buckeystown will begin today or tomorrow.
President Harding’s weekend at the Ford-Firestone-Edison camp in the Mountains of Western Maryland ended last night. He returned to Washington last evening, passing through this city at 6 o’clock, traveling the rate of speed, the limit, which has characterized the president’s trips since he has been in office.
Robert McNair and Harry Eyler, two cattle dealers near wEmmitsburg, lost 17 head of cattle Wednesday from poison in grazing along the public highway. These dealers had four men drive a herd of cattle from Greencastle to Waynesboro. The tracks of the Frederick and Hagerstown Railroad run along this road. For some time, it is said, the railroad company has been placing a poison solution on the tracks to kill the growing weeds. Seventeen of the cattle ate the weeds and died.
50 Years Ago
July 25, 1971
This date was a Sunday. The Frederick News-Post did not publish a Sunday edition at this time.
20 Years Ago
July 25, 2001
Good morning! “The harder you work, the luckier you get.” — Gary Player
Frederick County Commissioner Jan Gardner believes the Alcoa Eastalco Works property is a better site for a power plant than the other locations considered by power companies. But she also said Tuesday that she’s not ready to throw her support behind the partnership formed by Eastalco and California-based Sempra Energy Resources, since the companies’ power plant feasibility study isn’t completed.
A push for a state law enabling the city to create a powerful citizen review board to oversee the Frederick Police Department is being actively explored, said Frederick City Attorney Heather Price Smith. Mayor Jim Grimes and the Frederick Board of Aldermen have made the citizen review board a “high priority,” Ms. Smith said Tuesday.
Having three international food stores in Frederick helps make the case that Maryland’s second largest city is becoming a more diverse community.
Anne Kehle Ulrich, a resident of Citizens Nursing Home, Frederick, celebrated her 100th birthday Tuesday with “a cake, lemonade and balloons,” said her friend Mary Jane Duggan of Frederick. Mrs. Ulrich was born in Lindau, Germany, and came to the United States in 1920, working as a mother’s helper. She attended beauty school in New York City and became a hairdresser. She became a U.S. citizen, and during World War II, she enlisted in the WAACs.
