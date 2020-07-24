100 Years Ago
July 24, 1920
D. E. Kauffman, of near Emmitsburg, along the mountain while engaged in plowing a field near the apple and peach orchard of D.M. Wertz a few days ago, came across a large family of copperhead snakes. The field had been idle for three or four years. A pair of horses were hitched to a plow and the first furrow unearthed three large snakes which were promptly killed. The plowman secured assistance and the bushes were whipped in an old-fashioned snake hunt. In about three hours seventeen large snakes were killed. In the two days required to plow the field, thirty-seven snakes, all copperheads, were dispatched.
Extensive repairs are being made on the roof and belfry of the court house. The gutters on the roof have rotted, the roof has sprung a number of leaks and the woodwork of the belfry has decayed to a large extent. H.K.C. Fox and a force of hands began repairing the roof and belfry Tuesday.
50 Years Ago
July 24, 1970
Jesse I. Burrall Sr., of Fingerboard Junction near New Market, has been elected the new master of Pomona Grange to succeed Rodman Myers effective with the annual installation of county grange officers at the next quarterly meeting in October.
“The hospital field has always been in a state of flux,” Charles A. Markel, administrator of the Frederick Memorial Hospital opened his address to the Frederick Lions Club at their noon meeting at the Francis Scott Key Hotel. “Only in recent years,” he continued, “has the public attention been on the hospital field.” In 1968, well over twenty-nine million persons were admitted to the 7,137 hospitals across the country. William Penn, of Philadelphia, established the first hospital in 1713, Markel said.
20 Years Ago
July 24, 2000
THURMONT — President Clinton rejoined the troubled Middle East talks at Camp David on Sunday after hurrying home from a four-day trip to Asia, saying, “I’m keeping my fingers crossed” for a peace deal.
To Joe Bussard, the music teens listen to today isn’t worth a lick. The real deal, Mr. Bussard says, is early country jazz and bluegrass from the 1920s, 1930s and 1940s. Having already made a name for himself locally and nationally as a knowledgeable guru of early 78 rpm singles, the Frederick man soon will have international recognition for his expertise. An Australian documentary crew is spending the next two weeks following Mr. Bussard, 64, through his daily life, a schedule that includes four weekly music shows on local and national radio stations. Mr. Bussard’s record collection numbers 25,000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.