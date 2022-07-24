100 Years Ago
July 24, 1922
Three persons were painfully cut and bruised about the face and body, and 22 others were considerably shaken up when a big automobile bus, in which they were riding, skidded and upset while going down Steiner’s hill, near Jefferson, yesterday afternoon. The bus was but slightly damaged. After receiving treatment from Dr. W. Hayes Brown, Jefferson, the party continued their way to Baltimore. The party, which included a baseball team, came from Baltimore yesterday morning and played a game with the Brunswick club in the afternoon.
Brief Items of Interest from Neighboring Towns — Ijamsville: The road from Haugh’s blacksmith shop to Ijamsville, which has been closed for several weeks, has been reopened. The wooden bridge, just north of the Ijamsville station and adjoining Dr. George H. Riggs farm, which was washed away during the severe storm several weeks ago, has been replaced by a 21-foot-by-16 foot concrete bridge.
Relatives; The people you visit when the weather becomes so hot you wish to avoid doing your own cooking. — Akron Beacon Journal
50 Years Ago
July 24, 1972
Rep. Goodloe Byron announced today that he has requested the Interior Department to designate the Monocacy Battlefield in Frederick County as a National Historical Landmark. Byron said the interim move would protect the park until the Interior Department can prepare a Master Plan and feasibility studies for the battlefield.
HAMBURG, Ky. — Fifty men with the name Jim Smith formed the nucleus of a weekend celebration in honor of their “common” name. The Jim Smiths, plus nearly 300 other varieties of Smith kin, were in town Sunday for the third annual meeting of the Jim Smith Society. To simplify matters, the Jims called each other by their hometowns, which ranged across 14 states.
20 Years Ago
July 24, 2002
The Dougherty administration will move to rededicate Memorial Park as a historic burial ground in an attempt to evade a potentially costly First Amendment lawsuit over the Ten Commandments monument, Frederick officials said Tuesday. Recognizing the religious heritage of the park, a former church graveyard, will denote the monument’s status as a “proper Christian religious symbol for a Christian burial ground,” Legal Chief Heather Price Smith said when announcing the move at a news conference. But the tactic will not prevent litigation promised by the American Civil Liberties Union, Dwight Sullivan, managing attorney for ACLU Maryland, said when told of the plan.
Rebecca Jenkins’ big sister is older than Rebecca’s mother — more than 10 years older. When she was 8, Rebecca’s mother asked her if she would like a big sister. Although eager for companionship, Rebecca couldn’t understand how that was possible. Now three years later, Rebecca said her Big Sister, Nancy Collins of Frederick, is also her “bestest friend that is alive on Earth.” And due to Rebecca’s persuasive writing skills, Ms. Collins has been selected Big Sister of the Year for Maryland.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.