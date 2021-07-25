100 Years Ago
July 25, 1921
Shipments of asphalt for the resurfacing of highways of the district made up of Frederick, Montgomery, Howard and Carroll counties have been received by District Engineer W.F. Childs, this city. The work of surface-treating Buckeystown pike from Frederick to Buckeystown will begin today or tomorrow.
President Harding's weekend at the Ford-Firestone-Edison camp in the Mountains of Western Maryland ended last night. He returned to Washington last evening, passing through this city at 6 o'clock, traveling the rate of speed, the limit, which has characterized the president's trips since he has been in office.
Robert McNair and Harry Eyler, two cattle dealers near Emmitsburg, lost 17 head of cattle Wednesday from poison in grazing along the public highway. These dealers had four men drive a herd of cattle from Greencastle to Waynesboro. The tracks of the Frederick and Hagerstown Railroad run along this road. For some time, it is said, the railroad company has been placing a poison solution on the tracks to kill the growing weeds. Seventeen of the cattle ate the weeds and died.
50 Years Ago
July 25, 1971
This date was a Sunday. The Frederick News-Post did not publish a Sunday edition at this time.
20 Years Ago
July 25, 2001
Frederick County Commissioner Jan Gardner believes the Alcoa Eastalco Works property is a better site for a power plant than the other locations considered by power companies. But she also said Tuesday that she's not ready to throw her support behind the partnership formed by Eastalco and California-based Sempra Energy Resources, since the companies' power plant feasibility study isn't completed.
A push for a state law enabling the city to create a powerful citizen review board to oversee the Frederick Police Department is being actively explored, said Frederick City Attorney Heather Price Smith. Mayor Jim Grimes and the Frederick Board of Aldermen have made the citizen review board a "high priority," Ms. Smith said Tuesday.
Having three international food stores in Frederick helps make the case that Maryland's second largest city is becoming a more diverse community.
Anne Kehle Ulrich, a resident of Citizens Nursing Home, Frederick, celebrated her 100th birthday Tuesday with "a cake, lemonade and balloons," said her friend Mary Jane Duggan of Frederick. Mrs. Ulrich was born in Lindau, Germany, and came to the United States in 1920, working as a mother's helper. She attended beauty school in New York City and became a hairdresser. She became a U.S. citizen, and during World War II, she enlisted in the WAACs.
