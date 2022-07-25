100 Years Ago
July 25, 1922
The wheat threshing season has begun. While only a comparatively few farmers had their wheat threshed last week, hundreds of them in all parts of the county will be busy threshing by the middle of this week. A fair yield is expected.
Control of the Potomac Public Service Company, formerly the Hagerstown and Frederick Railway Company, has passed to the American Water Works and Electric Company, New York. It marks yet another chapter in the growth of a corporation, born just a quarter of a century ago when George William Smith, Frederick, conceived the idea of hauling freight cars over heavy grades.
Lewis Ahler, of McKaig, will be given a hearing before Justice J. Grahame Johnson tomorrow afternoon on the charge of assaulting Joseph H. Bussard, of this city. The assault is alleged to have been commissioned yesterday afternoon in the office of the Farmers’ Supply Company, South Carroll street. According to Mr. Bussard, Ahler entered his office and struck him on the head while he was seated in a chair with some weapon. Mr. Bussard, not being certain as to what kind, cutting a hole in his head. Mr. Bussard states that he was sitting in an arm chair and as he started to get up, after having been struck, Ahler turned and ran.
50 Years Ago
July 25, 1972
Gov. Marvin Mandel announced today that Frederick County will receive $5,590,000 in federal funds to repair roads and bridges damaged by tropical storm Agnes.
After 70 years of local Myersville history, the Myersville Savings Bank tonight holds ground-breaking ceremonies which usher in a new phase in the town’s growth. Officers of the bank, employees, architects and contractor’s representatives will gather for the start of the bank’s new $200,000 new building, which in about eight months will be this rapidly growing town’s most impressive structure.
A boat ramp and rest facilities are presently being constructed for a rest area along U.S. 15 south of Lewistown near Resthaven Memorial Gardens. The rest facilities will include walks and a small boat ramp to the Monocacy River.
20 Years Ago
July 25, 2002
Many wonder what will become of the prime property at the intersection of West Patrick Street and Baughman’s Lane now that the Maryland State Police have left the building. There appears to be a lot of interest in the property, said Bill Ebare, capital projects officer for the state police.
Frederick Alderman Bill Hall challenged Mayor Jennifer Dougherty’s claim of a city water shortage, questioning her call for conservation measures as he derailed debate Wednesday on proposed water rate increases. Mr. Hall said the administration was manipulating a “theoretical” water shortage to impose water restrictions and push through the first water rate increase in six years. “We get 3 million gallons more than we say we are using,” Mr. Hall said at the afternoon work session of the Frederick Board of Aldermen during debate on the proposed water rate increase. The 3 million gallons he was referring to was the water the city could potentially draw from the Monocacy River.
