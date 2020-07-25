SATURDAY
100 Years Ago
July 25, 1920
This date was a Sunday. The Frederick News-Post did not publish a Sunday edition at this time.
50 Years Ago
July 25, 1970
A record high attendance was recorded this year, with over 100 children enrolled, at the Fort Detrick Vacation Bible School the week of 22-26 June. The staff consisted of eleven housewives, ten enlisted men and two officers who were excused from their normal duties to assist in the morning session each of the five days.
A $250 window at Henri’s on North Market Street was damaged Thursday night by vandals who shot a hole in it with a BB gun.
A 12-year-old girl from Walkersville who does not like fishing set a record on the waterfront of San Diego, Calif. Miss Chellis Neal, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Warren Neal, is visiting with her uncle and aunt in San Diego. Chellis went fishing with her uncle at Ocean Beach Pier. With beginner’s luck, she caught a 50-inch, 42-pound halibut using live anchovies for bait. It was the biggest game fish of that species ever caught in San Diego.
20 Years Ago
July 25, 2000
Sixteen people who drove away from their probation appointments Monday afternoon were nabbed by police for driving while their licenses were suspended. “Operation: Safe Streets” was conducted by officers with the Frederick Police Department, Maryland State Police and the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office. Their mission was to nab people who continue to drive even though their licenses have been suspended or revoked.
The U.S. Army is not responsible for fire protection at Fort Ritchie and may stop footing the bill, Base Transition Chief Bill Spigler said Monday. When the U.S. Army vacated the base in 1998, it agreed to pay Washington County for one year of fire protection, but Mr. Spigler said the Army has now paid for two years.
SUNDAY
100 Years Ago
July 26, 1920
Frederick, through the enforcement of her parking laws, and Maryland, through the enforcement of her automobile laws, are making reputations for themselves all over the United States, but not reputations that are enviable. It was reported that on the highway between Youngstown, Ohio, there is a sign which reads: “Beware of Frederick, Md.” Another sign similar to that was also reported to be planted on a highway in Kansas.
The annual picnic of the Rocky Springs Sunday School will be held in the corporation woods on August 21. The famous Woodsboro band under the leadership of Prof. Harry Masten will furnish music. Several good speakers are engaged to deliver addresses.
50 Years Ago
July 26, 1970
This date was a Sunday. The Frederick News-Post did not publish a Sunday edition at this time.
20 Years Ago
July 26, 2000
Galencia Pharmaceuticals Inc., Frederick-based company is working with Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center in New York on clinical trials for an adjuvant for a vaccine for prostate cancer. An adjuvant is an immune system stimulant that increases the effectiveness of vaccines by pre-arming the system against infectious agents or cellular
abnormalities.
This time it’s for real. Israeli and Palestinian leaders and negotiators left Frederick County on Tuesday evening after the Middle East peace summit’s failure, with both sides blaming the other for the talks’ collapse.
The quick response of two playmates and YMCA staff helped save a 7-year-old boy from drowning Tuesday in the swimming pool at Day Camp Genstar, officals said. The two boys, ages 6 and 8, noticed Eric Hoffman, of New Market, was submerged and pulled him up, said Deputy Rudy Torres of the Frederick County Sheriff’s office. Two lifeguards saw the boys’ actions, got Eric out of the pool and began cardiopulmonary resuscitation on the unconscious child. Within minutes “the boy was revived.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.