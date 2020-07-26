100 Years Ago
July 26, 1920
Frederick, through the enforcement of her parking laws, and Maryland, through the enforcement of her automobile laws, are making reputations for themselves all over the United States, but not reputations that are enviable. It was reported that on the highway between Youngstown, Ohio, there is a sign which reads: "Beware of Frederick, Md." Another sign similar to that was also reported to be planted on a highway in Kansas.
The annual picnic of the Rocky Springs Sunday School will be held in the corporation woods on August 21. The famous Woodsboro band under the leadership of Prof. Harry Masten will furnish music. Several good speakers are engaged to deliver addresses.
50 Years Ago
July 26, 1970
This date was a Sunday. The Frederick News-Post did not publish a Sunday edition at this time.
20 Years Ago
July 26, 2000
Galencia Pharmaceuticals Inc., Frederick-based company is working with Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center in New York on clinical trials for an adjuvant for a vaccine for prostate cancer. An adjuvant is an immune system stimulant that increases the effectiveness of vaccines by pre-arming the system against infectious agents or cellular abnormalities.
This time it's for real. Israeli and Palestinian leaders and negotiators left Frederick County on Tuesday evening after the Middle East peace summit's failure, with both sides blaming the other for the talks' collapse.
The quick response of two playmates and YMCA staff helped save a 7-year-old boy from drowning Tuesday in the swimming pool at Day Camp Genstar, officals said. The two boys, ages 6 and 8, noticed Eric Hoffman, of New Market, was submerged and pulled him up, said Deputy Rudy Torres of the Frederick County Sheriff's office. Two lifeguards saw the boys' actions, got Eric out of the pool and began cardiopulmonary resuscitation on the unconscious child. Within minutes "the boy was revived."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.