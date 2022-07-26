100 Years Ago
July 26, 1922
Joshua Summers, a well-known retired farmer of Myersville and director in the Central Trust Company, died at his home yesterday morning at 10 o’clock, of Bright’s disease. He was age 77 years, 2 months and 1 day. He was the son of the late George W. and Catherine R. (Michael) Summers and was born on the old Summers’ homestead in Jackson district, near Harmony, on May 24, 1845.
The Petersville Farmers’ Club, which has always been a live and progressive organization, has purchased the Mount O’Donnell woods on the Brunswick-Frederick state road about half a mile from Petersville and a mile and a half from Brunswick. The club will clean the grove and use it for picnics and other community purposes.
A band of gypsies was arrested yesterday and lodged in jail on the technical charge of camping in Frederick county. They are also being detained until word can be received from the Pittsburgh authorities, where an aged woman was so badly beaten that her life is in danger. Early Tuesday morning, city police saw the gypsies passing through here traveling westward. The officers had been notified to be on the lookout for a band of gypsies who were wanted in Pittsburgh, and a description of the band fitted that of the gypsies who were seen this morning, it is said.
50 Years Ago
July 26, 1972
The Case Machinery Company building in Adamstown was destroyed by fire of unknown origin last night while an abandoned house in Jefferson was being gutted by flames believed set by an arsonist. The house, which burned in Jefferson was located on Rt. 383 between Jefferson and Broad Run and had been abandoned for the past year. Central Alarm dispatched six companies to the Case Machinery Company. There is no water supply in the town except for a creek, and the Carroll Manor Fire Co. pumped water from the creek.
A worker at Jenkins Brothers Cannery Inc. on Commerce Street was accidentally scalped this morning when her hair became tangled in a machine. Mrs. Juanita DeLeon, of Laredo, Texas, was flown by state police helicopter to the University of Maryland’s shock trauma unit in Baltimore shortly after 10 a.m. Her hair apparently became wrapped around a conveyor and ripped the skin and hair form her head, left ear and left shoulder. A medical spokesman at Frederick Memorial Hospital said there is a possibility that the scalp can be put back on her head.
20 Years Ago
July 26, 2002
The new owners of the Frederick Keys have upped the ante on plans to refurbish Harry Grove Stadium, betting that a $9 million renovation and expansion will transform the ballfield into a year-round entertainment mecca. Doubling seating capacity to 10,000 and upgrading stadium amenities will give Frederick a venue for A-list concerts, circuses and specialty sporting events such as WWE wrestling and Xtreme games, as well as the 70-game minor league baseball season.
Neighboring businesses BP Solar and MedImmune will pay to replace part of an inadequate sewer line because their discharges have been much higher than anticipated, and the work must be done by December or construction of a new school will be delayed, according to documents released at Thursday’s Frederick County Commissioners meeting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.