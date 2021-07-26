100 Years Ago
July 26, 1921
The work of drilling for oil on the farm of Caleb C. Merritt, near Thurmont, is expected to begin next week. Construction of the wooden frame of an oil well has been completed, and the promoters are awaiting the arrival of the drills. This machinery will probably arrive this week, enabling the work of drilling to begin in the early part of August.
Cows unattended are grazing along the Emmitsburg state road after dark, according to autoists last night. One of the autoists stated that as he approached the Catoctin Furnace after dark, he saw a cow standing in the road and was obliged to run from the highway. He then noticed about a half-dozen cows on the road. It was dark at the time, and no one was herding the cattle. Autoists claim that leaving cows herd on the state road at night unattended is a dangerous practice and should be discouraged.
If a person doesn’t have an automobile these days when one wishes to make a trip across the continent and if the same person has several sturdy oxen, why not hitch up the oxen to several carts and start on your way, is the psychology of J.C. Berring, of near West Chester, Conn., who with his wife is traveling across the continent behind three robust oxen. On Monday morning, the party arrived in Frederick and attracted considerable attention by their unusual mode of transportation.
50 Years Ago
July 26, 1971
Businessman Bill Shepley, who last week led a group of local merchants demanding better law enforcement in the city, announced Sunday the formation of an organization he calls “American Citizens Against Crime.” Shepley, hoping to launch his organization nationally after getting it started at the local level, ran a large advertisement on the back page of Saturday’s Frederick papers declaring “the time has come to stop lawlessness” and introducing ACAC, “of, by and for all races — formerly the silent majority.” A former city policeman, Shepley says he sees law enforcement as the community’s basic problem. Employment and housing solutions would fall into line once law and order has been established.
A barn owned by James Coleman on Travanion Road, east of Taneytown, was completely destroyed early Sunday morning by fire. Fire Marshall J. Elwood Kaufman is investigating the fire. Two other barns in the Taneytown area were destroyed in fires two weeks ago.
20 Years Ago
July 26, 2001
The recent heat wave has moved people to rest comfortably in an air-conditioned house, or shop in an air-conditioned mail, or crank up the cool in their cars. Air conditioning is common today. Some people, however, remember the days before a constant and evenly distributed 70 degrees.
The corn was curling, and yards were brown near Mount Tabor Park in Rocky Ridge, where members of the Frederick County Farm Bureau gathered for their 40th annual picnic Wednesday to select their “Little Farmer” and “Little Farmerette.” Rikky Burrier, of Union Bridge, was selected the Little Farmerette, and Dalton Clabaugh, of Keymar, became the Little Farmer.
“…who with his wife is traveling across the continent behind three robust oxen.” I lost a great uncle as a young adventurer this way who actually left well before 1921 for CA. A leaf still untidy on the family tree. Rollo McCue, where are you.
