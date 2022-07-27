100 Years Ago
July 27, 1922
Urbana’s History: The third of the Post’s series of “small town” stories will be run in The Post tomorrow morning. Urbana, to the south of Frederick city, and the heart of the most productive farming sections of the county, will be the theme of tomorrow’s story.
While at work on Saturday at the Economy Silo plant, J.P. Angleberger, Trail avenue, fell off a roof onto another roof and cut his left leg. He is now confined to his home, the injury incapacitating him.
The Forest and Stream Club, of Westminster, one of the oldest organizations of sportsmen in the United States, dating back to 1874 and having a membership of 60, has been instrumental in having the Monocacy and other streams in the county stocked with bass. Its members were disturbed recently by rumors that some persons were using dynamite to capture fish in the Monocacy. These rumors culminated in the arrest of Cleveland Hoover, John Shaffer, William Shaffer and Dick Myers, charged with placing dynamite in the Monocacy near Keysville.
50 Years Ago
July 27, 1972
The County Commissioners today told representatives of downtown business interests that they favor a downtown location in the center of Frederick for a new courthouse.
Richard R. Kline turned the first shovelful of earth at the groundbreaking ceremonies this morning at the new Middletown High School as G. Hunter Bowers Jr., president of the school board, and Dr. John L. Carnochan, superintendent of schools, watch. Kline was on the school board when the building project was initiated, and the new high school when completed is planned to have an enrollment of 1,000 students. The new project is located near the present high school and will ultimately be part of a campus concept to contain an elementary school, middle school and the new high school.
A number of College Estates residents have been getting city water with leaves, silt and even plant seeds in it ever since the development was built six years ago. Sometimes they can’t event bathe in it, and though County Health Department tests have found it drinkable, many of those who get it are reluctant to use it.
20 Years Ago
July 27, 2002
STEVENSVILLE — It was nearly a half-century ago that Gov. Theodore Roosevelt McKeldin christened the William Preston Lane Jr. Memorial Bridge, pulling together the eastern and western shores of Maryland with 4.3 miles of gray-painted steel. When it first opened to traffic on July 30, 1952, what’s popularly known today as the Chesapeake Bay Bridge was the third longest in the world.
Lightning was to blame for a fire Friday morning that caused up to $100,000 damage to a home on Nutmeg Court, off Md. 85 at Buckeystown, firefighters said. No one was injured in the 8 a.m. blaze that caused extensive damage to the roof and attic of the 2 1/2-story home.
