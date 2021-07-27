100 Years Ago
July 27, 1921
Frederick’s water supply is getting low, not exactly alarming, but near that stage, and there is urgent need of saving the precious liquid. A trip to Fishing creek, one of the stations of the city, yesterday showed that the level of the water had been lowered considerably. On account of the drought, services will be held in All Saints’ church this evening at which time prayers will be offered for rain.
Bass fishing will be mighty poor this season according to local sportsmen, who argue that both muddy waters and the lack of “bites” have almost ruined fishing for local anglers. So far, the Isaac Waltons of Frederick county have had poor bass fishing, and the pessimistic reports this morning hold no cheer for followers of the line and reel.
It’s mighty hard work hiking the road without anything under your belt, without any money to purchase food and with another — a woman — to look after, too. That’s the reason Roy Saunders, Clarksburg, W.Va., gave for entering the ice cream factory of Charles F. Main, Middletown, on Sunday night and making off with about three quarts of chocolate and pineapple and spoiling about 12 gallons with salt and ice.
50 Years Ago
July 27, 1971
The Apollo 15 Mission — Astronauts David R. Scott, James B. Irwin and Alfred M. Worden blasted off for the moon this morning on the first leg of a 12-day mission of lunar exploration.
Congressman Goodloe Byron, state Sen. Charles Smelser and state Del. Julian Delphey met Monday night at Winchester Hall with a group of area farmers and interested citizens to discuss suspected illegal cloud seeding operations in the Frederick County area. The group emphasized they were sure cloud seeding operations were being carried out in Frederick County skies and that it was necessary to end it before county crops suffered irreparable damage.
The Frederick County Commissioners Monday morning authorized contracts worth more than $5,000 to Frederick Construction Co. for repairs to the second floor porches at Montevue Home and to replace the top 4 feet of the chimney on Winchester Hall.
20 Years Ago
July 27, 2001
Traffic was tied in knots, and businesses saw sales plummet Thursday when a city contractor unexpectedly closed a two-block stretch of North Market Street in the heart of downtown Frederick. City officials blamed the contractor for the mess.
Dating is dead on American college campuses and has been replaced by extremes, either dehumanizing sex or commitments made so quickly the relationships are unstable, according to a study released Thursday. “Hooking up, Hanging Out, and Hoping for Mr. Right: College Women on Mating and Dating Today” was produced by the Institute for American Values, on behalf of the Independent Women’s Forum.
