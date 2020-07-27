100 Years Ago
Sheriff William O. Wertenbaker and Deputy Morgan Runkles conducted a search of about five hours yesterday in the swamps back of Catoctin Furnace for Hayes Stull, of near Creagerstown, who because of his mental condition had alarmed his parents. The officers finally concealed themselves along a path and in a short time caught sight of their man approaching. As he was about to pass the officers he was arrested, brought to the city and lodged in jail.
An automobile truck, of about seven tons capacity, partly crashed through the bridge over Middle creek about a mile beyond Middletown on the road leading to Broad Run known as Ahalt’s bridge, yesterday morning. The front of the machine started to go down, but was caught by heavy timbers and held. The truck came from Chewsville and was loaded with about five tons of mill feed bound for Burkittsville, Brunswick and Harpers Ferry.
50 Years Ago
July 27, 1970
Frederick County ranked seventh in the state in per-pupil expenditure during the 1969-70 school year, according to figures compiled by the Maryland State Department of Education. Local schools spent $680 per pupil, compared to state leader Montgomery County, where per-student costs averaged $876. Carroll County ranked fifth from the bottom of the list, with an average of $582 per student.
20 Years Ago
July 27, 2000
Maryland State Police believe an organized theft ring is hitting businesses in Frederick County. In the past few months, the group has stolen more than $25,000 worth of merchandise from stores in the Francis Scott Key and Frederick Towne malls, said Detective Sgt. David Reichenbaugh. “We’re talking about professional thieves here. They are very well organized,” he said, adding that the group operates so fast that most clerks don’t realize that merchandise has been taken.
Connor Fogle and Carissa Doody, both 7, were named 2000 Little Farmer and Farmerette on Wednesday at the annual Frederick County Farm Bureau picnic at Mount Tabor Park in Rocky Ridge.
