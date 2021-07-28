100 Years Ago
July 28, 1921
All farm crops will be a failure in this county if the present spell of hot, dry weather persists say families living in widely separated sections of the county. Pessimistic reports are driven by these farmers over the condition of the potato, sweet corn, yellow corn and other corps. A farmer near Harmony Grove , who has just finished gathering his crop of Irish Cobblers, told a reporter of The Post yesterday morning that the yield was only one-fourth the normal crop. A farmer near Yellow Springs stated that he doubted whether he would get the seed sown for his potato crop.
The farm of Charles M. Gilpin, in the Gilpin family for nearly 60 years, has been sold to E. Dwight McCain, near Frederick. Terms of the sale were private, but it is understood that the farm was held at $25,000. The farm adjoins the home estate of Mr. McCain, and consists of 138 acres of land under a high state of cultivation. The property is adapted for stock raising and fruit growing. It is the intention of McCain to convert a part of the farm into orchard.
Temperatures unheard of since the Fourth of July, 1919, swept down upon the county yesterday and held the city in its hot, blazing grip for several hours. At noon yesterday the mercury in the official thermometer soared to 101, or one above the blood boiling point.
50 Years Ago
July 28, 1971
Good morning! “We must dream of an aristocracy of achievement arising out of a democracy of opportunity.” — Thomas Jefferson
Legal aid for county indigents involved in District Court criminal cases is off to a good start. Frederick’s Bar Association voted yesterday that all members will participate in the program unless they are over 60 or already an employee of the state. Already several people have been represented under the system.
As Frederick County Commissioner Lawrence Dorsey picked up the Silver Bit Riding Club Trophy to award it to Wayne Tucker, he glanced at the engraved plate. He noted that Tucker had won it in 1968, and that in 1969 and 1970 it was awarded to Leon Enfield. Since a three-time winner will keep this trophy, he commented, “I wonder who’ll win it next year?” The Jousting Tournament sponsored by the Silver Bit Riding Club at the club grounds back of the Petersville Farmers Woods last Saturday was a pleasant spectacle to any who enjoy seeing good horses and skillful riders.
