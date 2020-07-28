100 Years Ago
July 28, 1920
County Agent P.A. Hauver has received a letter from J.E. Metzger, agronomist of Maryland State College, in which he explains why a very high yielding variety of Kansas wheat is not suited to Maryland conditions. Mr. Hauver has written Mr. Metzger that as a result of a news item he had received many inquiries regarding the use of the Kansas wheat.
Internal revenue officers raided two houses in Brunswick yesterday afternoon and on one of the premises found a still, a quantity of liquor and mash and paraphernalia for distilling liquor. It is said that a “still,” some liquor and paraphernalia for making liquor was also found in the second house. About twenty-five gallons of liquor found in the first mentioned house was poured into the gutter in front of the house by the officers.
50 Years Ago
July 28, 1970
The Walkersville Office of the Farmers & Mechanics Bank opened its new addition Monday morning and the first customer to use the modern facilities was Ezra Grantham, who was greeted by Manager Alvie N. Covell. With the opening of the new addition, work will soon begin on remodeling the old part of the building.
The 100-unit housing project for the elderly on Motter Avenue is scheduled to open early next month, the first of two new major construction programs through which the Housing Authority of Frederick City is providing living facilities for low-income residents.
20 Years Ago
July 28, 2000
BB&T Corp., of Winston-Salem, N.C., announced Thursday that it plans to buy FCNB Corp of Frederick in a $226.5 million stock swap. The acquisition would expand BB&T’s presence in central Maryland and the fast-growing Washington, D.C., corridor.
An engineering report issued Thursday warned that four storefront buildings on South Market Street could topple at any moment, prompting the City of Frederick to issue an emergency demolition order. The order requires the two-story building at 58-70 S. Market St. to be demolished within 15 days. The structures have been vacant for more than 25 years and have deteriorated because of long-term neglect, city officials said.
