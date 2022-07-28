100 Years Ago
July 28, 1922
All successful candidates for the students’ training camps conducted by the War Department left for Camp Meade or for Camp Humphries, Va., yesterday. They will remain in camp until the fourth week in August and will then be discharged. During the intervening four weeks, they will be taken through a most thorough course of intensive military training. They will be trained in modern military movements and the use of gun and bayonet. A number of Frederick county youths have been accepted by the two camps. Thurmont alone sent four young men to Camp Meade and two to Camp Humphries.
Mayor Lloyd C. Culler, members of the Board of Aldermen and other city officials made an inspection of the city water works yesterday, followed by an outing in the woods near the Fishing Creek reservoir. The party left Frederick by automobile yesterday morning at 9:30 o’clock and inspected the reservoir and chlorine plant. From there, they went to the Tuscarora receiver, near Yellow Springs. The Fishing Creek receiver was visited next. The inspection showed that the city has an abundant supply of water due largely to the recent rains which have swollen the mountain streams.
The first structure to be built in Urbana was the Zion Protestant Episcopal church. While there is some doubt — this edifice was probably constructed along about 1700. A few years later, John Rine came to Urbana, then called Wooltown, and built a house and blacksmith shop. At this time, the P.E. Church, a small house where Ed Cecil now lives, and a brick house built by Miss Polly Bell were the only buildings in the town. In the very early years of the nineteenth century, this same John Rine opened a tavern in Urbana on the lot now occupied by James Geisler.
50 Years Ago
July 28, 1972
Over 100 years ago, Confederate Gen. Jubal Early demanded $200,000 of the city of Frederick. Next Wednesday, the mayor and city treasurer are scheduled to ask the United States Congress to approve a bill to repay the $200,000 plus an additional 4 percent interest compounded annually since 1864. That brings the total request to nearly $14,000,000. On the morning of July 9, 1864, Early, backed by 20,000 troops, demanded of the city of Frederick some $200,000 worth of medical, commissary, ordinance and quartermaster supplies. Frederick, which was a strategic supply point and whose hospital was a key union reinforcement center, stalled during the day until the general demanded the $200,000 in cash. It was generally felt throughout the city that the consequences of refusing the demand would be to see the torch put to the city. The five Frederick banks put up the cash after the city officials promised that the citizens of Frederick would be taxed to reimburse the banks.
Twenty-seven furloughed Brunswick area B&O Railroad employees will be called back Aug. 1, Brunswick Superintendent R.P. Mullen said today. “And if business continues to look better,” he said, “we may be able to call some more men back, about the middle of August.” Forty car men were furloughed indefinitely June 13, bringing the total to more than 100 men still off work since last October, when 200 were laid off.
20 Years Ago
July 28, 2002
This date was a Sunday. The Frederick News-Post did not publish a Sunday edition at this time.
