100 Years Ago
July 29, 1922
The Baltimore and Ohio Railroad Company at Brunswick suffered a complete and sudden shortage of water, to supply the boilers and engines of the road and for fire protection Wednesday. Brunswick was called upon to relieve the situation and responded to the appeal. It seems that someone purposely stuffed a number of burlap bags into the supply pipe at the Potomac river, which supplies the railroad need.
The Hotel Slagle on upper West Main street, Emmitsburg, formerly the Emmit House, has been sold to Will F. Roberts, a hotel man of Washington, D.C., who gets possession Tuesday, August 1. The new owner has announced that the hotel will resume its old name, Emmit House, in order to distinguish it from the New Slagle Hotel in the western part of the town. The hotel is one of the oldest in Western Maryland.
50 Years Ago
July 29, 1972
The average class size in Frederick County schools dropped to 28.4 in 1971 from 30.0 in 1970, reported Meade Felton, administrative assistant to the county superintendent. Class size, the ratio of students per teacher, is a rough index of educational quality, assuming that teachers are more effective teaching with a smaller number of students.
Fire destroyed a bank barn owned by William Bell on Olive School Road Friday afternoon. Both the barn and its contents — stored lumber and antique farm machinery — were destroyed. Fire Marshal Donald C. Barnes estimated the loss of the barn at $15,000; the value of the contents has not yet been determined.
Some of the architectural features on the interior of the Frederick Towne Mall are rapidly taking shape as the project is being rushed to completion for a mid-August opening. One store, Eyerly’s, is scheduled for its grand opening Tuesday.
20 Years Ago
July 29, 2002
Donald Zumbach, 13, and other members of Scout Troop 277 faced a predicament Saturday. A test prior to Brunswick’s annual River Race showed their homemade boat wouldn’t float. Although the predicament might have left some people with a sinking feeling, Donald, the troop’s senior patrol leader, wasn’t disheartened. At the end of the day, Troop 277 proved persistence pays off. The scout’s boat came in second place in the “two or more manned homemade craft” category after the boys followed a suggestion by Scoutmaster Jim Cox, and added another barrel and two inner tubes to the boat. “That did the trick,” said Donald.
Its titanium-lined blade spins 700 mph, successfully ripping chunks out of opponents, leaving them helpless. Its 340 pounds is carried on rubber treads that can roll from 20 to 25 mph, and it looks like a cheese wedge. It’s Atomic Wedgie. Rob Everhart, of Mount Airy, co-owner of Atomic Wedgie, demonstrated the maneuverability and power of the destructive robot at the Mount Airy Senior Center on Saturday as part of Robot Invasion, Part II. About 200 people, mostly families, showed up for the demonstration, which also featured three other battle-tested robots. All four robots competed in the recent tournament, which was taped for the next season of the popular television series “BattleBots.”
