100 Years Ago
July 29, 1920
A reader furnishes us with a list of old superstitions which were part of our folklore in this part of the country before we had to have folklore societies to preserver this sort of thing: A rooster crowing at the front door meant a visitor coming. An itching ear meant that someone was talking about you. An itching left hand meant that you would soon marry. An itching right hand meant that you would shake hands with a stranger. Seeing the new moon over the left shoulder meant one would soon get money.
Employees of Garber’s Modern Bakery held their first annual picnic yesterday afternoon along the Monocacy river at Reich’s Ford. The outing was for employees and their wives.
50 Years Ago
July 29, 1970
County Engineer William Fout, representing the County Commissioners in a public hearing last night before the Board of Appeals, requested that an abandoned quarry on the property of Michael Ryan of Clemsonville Road be used as a temporary landfill for Frederick County. The proposed disposal area would be used for old tires, demolition materials such as cinder blocks and tree stumps.
Pollution checking equipment is now in operation for Frederick City. Health department employee Melvin Phillips reports that check stations are now being maintained at three locations in the city: Winchester Hall, West Frederick and Thomas Johnson high school.
20 Years Ago
July 29, 2000
A property tax increase is in place, and an income tax increase takes effect in January. In weeks, the Frederick County Commissioners will be considering drastic increases in impact fees. And around the corner, the county is considering increases in water and sewer fees.
What’s a fellow to do when it rains for days on end and it’s too wet to mow the lawn or paint the porch or tramp around in the garden? He does the same thing as when the sun’s shining. He ambles into Harne’s General Store in Wolfsville, pours himself a cup of coffee, grabs a seat and helps solve the world’s woes.
