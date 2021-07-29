100 Years Ago
July 29, 1921
As if to further harass and tantalize the suffering inhabitants of Frederick city and county, the sky darkened for a time yesterday, and drops of rain fell for a while, and then the clouds broke and cleared away almost as fast as they had come up, and all fond hopes that the long-looked- and prayed-for rain had finally come were rudely dashed and shattered like so many china dishes. The precipitation amounted to slightly less than .01 of an inch, almost too light to be measured.
Attractions of a county fair, with all the delights of a country picnic, were found yesterday in the annual joint picnic of the Middletown and Jefferson grange yesterday in Sigler’s grove, near Braddock Heights.
Hagerstown mermaids are being criticized by the management of the beach at Big Pool for their scanty bathing costumes. According to Secretary Steele, of the Y.M.C.A. Camp there, the girls have a tendency to use the one-piece suit some desiring to use it in the French style, without stockings and others with stockings rolled. The sight of feminine thigh unclad seems to have shocked the tender sensibilities of some persons, and an edict has been set forth requiring all feminine bathing suits to have a skirt attached. Whether this will be observed is problematic.
50 Years Ago
July 29, 1971
Miss Cindy Long, 18-year-old daughter of Thurmont dairy farmer Harold Long and Mrs. Long, was crowned the 1971-72 Frederick County Farm Queen by last year’s queen, Miss Mary Lynn Ogle. Also selected at the annual picnic of the Frederick County Farm Bureau at Mount Tabor Park at Rocky Ridge were the young farmer and farmerette, Denny Long, the new queen’s brother, and Sherry Eader, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Clifford Eader of Union Bridge.
Vandals broke the stained glass window on the north side of the carillon in Baker Park sometime prior to Sunday night, according to David Hagan, chief carillonneur of Frederick. The windows are covered with heavy wire mesh, making it difficult to get to the stained glass, but the mesh has been punctured and damaged. Hagan said some very heavy object must have been used.
A summer home was found destroyed by fire at 6 a.m. Tuesday along the Hornet’s Nest Road, near Wetzel’s dump, west of Emmitsburg. The owners had spent the weekend at the home, according to reports. Emmitsburg Fire Chief Guy McGlaughlin said the hot ashes indicated that the four- to five-room stucco and frame dwelling must have burned all night. He surmised people who saw the fire mistook it for the dump fire, which is constantly burning.
20 Years Ago
July 29, 2001
This date was a Sunday. The Frederick News-Post did not publish a Sunday edition at this time.
