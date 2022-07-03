100 Years Ago
July 3, 1922
For the past three days, the people of Frederick have fairly wilted beneath the rays of a tropical sun as the mercury in the thermometer continues to mount higher and higher, stopping just slightly below blood heat. Yesterday, the thermometer registered 95. This was 23 above summer heat and just five below blood heat.
The meanest thief in the world is the one who will steal the furniture of one who is serving a jail sentence, in the opinion of Jennie Lee, who charges that “Shorty” Douglas did that very thing while she was serving a 90-day term for disorderly conduct in the county bastille.
The volume of mail handled at the Emmitsburg post office for the past year, due in great measure to the large enrollments of two institutions — Mount St. Mary’s and St. Joseph’s College — has advanced the standing from a third-class to a second-class office. There will be no change in the general routine of the office for the present with the exception that the salaries of the office force will be increased.
50 Years Ago
July 3, 1972
SAN CLEMENTE, Calif. — Halfway through the election year, President Nixon has spent about two-thirds of his time away from the White House, where his lease is up for grabs. The chief executive, who flew here Saturday for a stay of about two weeks, has adopted Aspen Lodge at the Camp David, Maryland, Navy-Marine base as his favorite retreat. Nixon spent all or part of 53 days there during the six months.
Drinking drivers will soon be required in Frederick County to attend a special clinic to increase their knowledge of the hazards of this violation. Effective the second week of September, offenders before the District Court may, at the discretion of the court, be required to attend a Drinking Driver Clinic.
Between 150 and 175 runners from the Women’s Olympic Trials will begin arriving in Frederick this afternoon. Officials at Hood College’s Coblentz Hall, where many of the girls will be staying, have been told that the first girls will arrive by 3 p.m. today. A total of 183 girls qualified for the Trials of the U.S. Women’s Track and Field championships Friday and Saturday in Canton, Ohio.
20 Years Ago
July 3, 2002
Federal investigators indicated Tuesday they have found no anthrax in material seized a week earlier from the home of a former Army scientist who has been questioned in connection with last year’s deadly mailings. Had anthrax spores been found in Dr. Steven J. Hatfill’s Frederick apartment, he would be in jail, a law enforcement official said, speaking on condition of anonymity. The FBI has identified Dr. Hatfill as one of 20 to 30 scientists and researchers with the expertise and opportunity to conduct the anthrax attacks. However, investigators say Dr. Hatfill is not a suspect.
With the thick humidity and searing sun, Baker Park was virtually deserted during the midday heat Tuesday, but a few brave people went about their normal outdoor activities. The mercury hit 100 degrees in Frederick in the middle of the afternoon, but the heat index made it feel much hotter.
Americans this Fourth of July will celebrate freedom, remember the victims of Sept. 11 and contemplate the road ahead. For thousands of bikers, the road will go through Frederick. “America’s 911 Ride” is scheduled for Aug. 23-24. A convoy of motorcyclists will visit all three places scarred by terrorists on Sept. 11: Shanksville, Pa., the Pentagon and New York. More than 1,000 bikers are expected to set off from Somerset, Pa., at 8 am. Aug. 23.
