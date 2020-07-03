100 Years Ago
July 3, 1920
A severe electrical storm, accompanied by hail, centered over this city yesterday afternoon. The first storm was followed by a second and third heavy rain, which was general throughout the county. At Feagaville considerable hail fell and at Braddock, Jefferson, Petersville, Burkittsville and throughout Middletown Valley the rainfall was very heavy.
Everything is in readiness for the all-day celebration at Brunswick, Monday, under the auspices of the Volunteer Fire Company. The festivities will begin with the big parade and trades display at 10 o’clock in the morning, followed by speaking and band concerts at the park. Athletic contests will then take place until evening with fireworks, music and dancing at night.
Delayed delivery in freight shipments of material caused the Auto Motive Tractor Company to partly suspend yesterday afternoon for a few days or a week. Between fifty and sixty employees are engaged at the plant, many of whom, it is understood, were laid off until the material arrives.
50 Years Ago
July 3, 1970
Frederick area residents will join millions of people across the nation Saturday in observing the birthday of the United States of America, the Fourth of July. A fireworks display at the Frederick Shopping Center, and the annual Lions Club Professional Motorcycle Races at the Frederick Fairgrounds will highlight local Independence Day observances.
A violent storm carried trees and outbuildings in its path as it swept through the Jefferson-Middletown area Thursday evening. Residents reported trees down throughout the area, bringing down telephone and power lines, and in one case, crushing a car beneath a tree on Remsburg Road.
20 Years Ago
July 3, 2000
In a contest between a bull and a man, the bull will win, absent man-made weapons. That’s who won at the J Bar W Ranch rodeo Saturday, which drew some of the top bull riders in the Northeast, some of whom came from Frederick County. The cowboys twirled and dodged the steps of the horned monsters to the screams of a sellout crowd, many of whom had been to Johnsville before and had come back for more.
For some people, motorcycles have an irresistible allure. The unbridled — and unmuffled — sound of a big engine signifies power. That power was in full force Saturday morning near the All Saints’ Episcopal Church in Frederick for the wedding of Jennifer Fox and Arnold Karschner, who also share the love of motorcycles. Last Thursday, Ms. Fox — now Mrs. Karschner — estimated that there would be 200 to 300 motorcycles at the ceremony. On Saturday, over 200 were parked up and down Church Street, chrome nearly blinding in the summer sun.
