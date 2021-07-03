SATURDAY
100 Years Ago
July 3, 1921
This date was a Sunday. The Frederick News-Post did not publish a Sunday edition at this time.
50 Years Ago
July 3, 1971
If the red glare of rockets and bursting bombs in the air is your bag, then this weekend should not only be a full one for local residents but a delightful one as well. The delightful part comes with the weatherman’s good news for the weekend. As for the rockets, we can get our fill this weekend, with four separate displays planned.
“I’m glad they’re going to smash it down, as long as I’m not in it when they do,” Mrs. Clarence Diggs said Friday about the house she’s lived in for five years. The house is one of four on Klinehart’s Alley that will be demolished next week by owner Charles Paul Staley. All have been declared unfit for human habitation. Ruby and Clarence Diggs and their seven children will occupy the four-room house until next week when the wreckers come. So far they have no place to go.
20 Years Ago
July 3, 2001
Frederick Mayor Jim Grimes and Frederick News-Post Editor and Publisher George E. Randall stood side by side at a news conference Monday and pledged to calm what has become a stormy relationship between the mayor and the newspaper. The two men said they would continue to work in their own ways for the betterment of the city. However, neither retreated from stances that have them facing off in court next month over the city’s closely-guarded “black book” prostitution files.
They share a link to the Potomac River and, with explosive growth, are using more water than ever. But Frederick County and Berkeley County, W.Va., may take entirely different approaches to protecting their supplies. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the University of Maryland have targeted the two neighboring counties for a project to develop groundwater protection plans over the next two years. Neither has formally agreed to participate yet.
SUNDAY
100 Years Ago
July 4, 1921
This date was a holiday. The Frederick News-Post did not publish a holiday edition at this time.
50 Years Ago
July 4, 1971
This date was a Sunday and a holiday. The Frederick News-Post did not publish Sunday or holiday editions at this time.
20 Years Ago
July 4, 2001
This date was a holiday. The Frederick News-Post did not publish a holiday edition at this time.
