100 Years Ago
July 30, 1920
More than 1,000 persons attended the sixteenth annual reunion of the three branches of the Methodist church — Methodist, Episcopal, Methodist Episcopal South and Methodist Protestant — at Braddock Heights yesterday. A special schedule was provided by the Hagerstown and Frederick Railway Company and ample accommodations was afforded the crowd.
Sheriff William O. Wertenbaker is summoning a special jury to consider the mental capacity of Mathias Bartgis it was learned yesterday. The defendant is the 70-year-old farmer, of near Yellow Springs, who gained a wide reputation from his many appearances before the Frederick magistrates and the circuit court.
50 Years Ago
July 30, 1970
Thundershowers passed over the Frederick area last night, bringing a little relief from either the humidity or the 90-degree heat of this week. The storm continued a trend begun Tuesday night, with .14 inches of rain, that the weatherman promises to resume tonight with a new batch of lightning, thunder and rain.
Concerned Burkittsville citizens met last night to discuss pressing town problems and possible solutions to present to the Mayor and Council, who have suspended official sessions until September. Mayor David Aldridge had been invited to attend the citizen meeting, but did not show up, indicating, according to Councilman Charles Eakel, that “the Mayor isn’t interested in what happens to this town.”
Miss Mary Lynn Ogle, 17-year-old farm beauty from Rocky Ridge, was crowned the Frederick County Farm Bureau Queen for 1970 at the group’s annual picnic at Mt. Tabor Park.
20 Years Ago
July 30, 2000
This date was a Sunday. The Frederick News-Post did not publish a Sunday edition at this time.
