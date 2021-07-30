100 Years Ago
July 30, 1921
The farmers of Frederick county may draw a long breath of relief at last. The rain they have waited for, and prayed for, for so long a time broke upon the county yesterday afternoon between 2 and 2:30 o’clock, ending the long period of drought.
Parsons Newman, son of Mr. and Mrs. John S. Newman, and David C. Winebrenner, third son of Mr. and Mrs. D.C. Winebrenner, were among those who successfully passed the state bar examination held on June 24 and 25.
50 Years Ago
July 30, 1971
Alfalfa started growing faster Thursday afternoon as heavy showers brought much-needed relief to field crops and gardens throughout the county. Motorists, however, found the rain caused hazardous driving. City and state police in Frederick recorded at least 14 accidents and eight personal injuries during the first several hours of the storm. Several streets and roads in the area were reported flooded with water.
The Mount Airy Firemen’s Carnival Bluegrass Country and Western Music contest was held Wednesday at the Firemen’s Park. In the Bluegrass category, the Patuxent Valley Boys of Rockville led off the contest and won first place. In the Country and Western Music category, Wild Country won first place.
20 Years Ago
July 30, 2001
Americans “saved a nation” and helped stem the tide of Communisim in what has often been called the “Forgotten War,” a retired Marine Corps officer said Saturday at the annual Korean War veterans commemoration in Frederick.
Melissa Wachter Molino enjoys the company of quilters as much as she enjoys quilting. “They’re kind people,” Ms. Molino said. “Almost as a rule, they’re very kind and compassionate. And we enjoy chocolate. That’s quilters in general.” The camaraderie and love for quilting were the motives behind the Frederick native’s idea to organize a symposium for quilters. The urging of family and friends was the impetus, and the result is Quilt Odyssey, a quilt show and symposium to be held in August in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.