100 Years Ago
July 31, 1920
A double-header freight train on the Baltimore and Ohio Railroad made a narrow escape from being wrecked Tuesday night a 11 o’clock when a horse belonging to Luther Flook, wandering on the high bridge across Antietam creek at Keedysville, became fastened in the ties. The train was able to stop. A large crowd of men gathered and removed the animal from the bridge after much labor. It was necessary to tie the horse’s feet, place it on an improvised platform and drag it to the end of the bridge. Two hours were consumed in removing the animal.
The painting and penciling of the Brunswick Reformed church has been completed. The brick building was given a number of coats of a special paint, in red, and the penciling of the mortar is done in white. The structure presents a pleasing effect and adds much to its durability. Screens were placed over the windows in the Sunday school room. C. B. Karn was the contractor.
50 Years Ago
July 31, 1970
Frederick City residents voiced strong objections to portions of the county master plan for highways and for parks and open spaces, at a planning hearing for the Frederick region last night at Governor Thomas Johnson High School. One resident told associate planner Fred Wooden that the proposed open space plan paints “a beautiful picture, but you’re taking away the basic rights of people to own property.” The comment referred to plans to preserve open spaces by zoning and by obtaining rights in land not purchased outright. “And what about our rights?” Wooden was asked. “You have recourse to the courts to establish those rights,” Wooden said.
A field work course in politics will be offered at Frederick Community College this fall, according to Dr. Carl H. Mitlehner, Dean for Instructional Services. The course is offered in response to growing demands by students and faculty for a more active role in government and will be the first of its kind in the nation, he said.
20 Years Ago
July 31, 2000
Terminally ill Frederick County residents soon will have a new, secluded place to call home. Supporters of Hospice of Frederick County turned out Saturday to kick off fund-raising efforts to build a Hospice Home. Fifteen acres donated by Carl and Norma Miller, of the Hunting Lotte farm on Kimmel Road, has put a small dent in the $3.5 million needed to build the home, staff it and establish a fund to keep it running for years to come.
As the visiting eyes of the world peer through the 500-foot observation deck of the Washington Monument, at the same time they will be peering through a piece of Frederick County. Following a three-year restoration of the monument, today is the first day visitors will be able to view the refurbishing of its interior, including new glasswork cut and installed by Service Glass Industries, Inc., of Frederick.
