100 Years Ago
July 31, 1922
Marion Freshour, formerly of this city, and a world war veteran, 23 years old, pleaded guilty Saturday in Washington to an indictment charging bigamy, and the case was referred to a probation officer for investigation. He is a son of the late David Freshour and has been residing in Washington some time. “I’ll go back to either wife that the court decides,” Freshour said, but Chief Justice McCoy declined to make the selection, remarking that “Solomon has been dead for thousands of years.” The prisoner married Catherine Smith, aged 16, of this city, in Baltimore October 18, 1910. Without obtaining a divorce from her, Freshour married Bertha L. Harris in Washington county January 29 last.
A stranger from Frederick who visited Brunswick Saturday found that the railroad town was like two armed camps with the street running east and west bordering on the yards of a veritable no-man’s land. The forces representing the Baltimore and Ohio Railway were holding the sector between this street and the Potomac river while the army of strikers held the rest of Brunswick. Each side had a line of sentinels watching every movement of the enemy, carefully scrutinizing all strangers, and showing no particular desire to become chatty with people they did not know.
Cantaloupes are comparatively plentiful this season. There is a very good supply available on the local markets, and the demand is about up to normal. Cantaloupes are quoted at various prices, but the average is about three or four for 25 cents.
50 Years Ago
July 31, 1972
City Treasurer Louis E. Eichelberger today said the city is hoping to get only about $4 million in payment for the $200,000 ransom given to Confederate Jubal Early in 1864. Eichelberger corrected an earlier News-Post article, which stated the 108-year-old ransom would bring the amount close to $14,000,000. According to federal regulations, Eichelberger stated the interest is not compounded yearly as stated in the article, it is just simple interest. He commented that many people would be disheartened if the $14 million figure were allowed to stand uncorrected.
Private negotiations are currently underway between Michael J. Croghan and city parking committee Chairman Glenmore Rice for the purchase of the Hotel Frederick, which has been closed since the end of June. If the site is purchased, the old hotel on North Market Street will be razed, and the land will be used for parking. Mayor E. Paul Magaha stated today that any parking on that site would definitely not be the tiered or garage type.
20 Years Ago
July 31, 2002
A judge overturned the Mount Airy election Tuesday, installing James S. Holt as mayor and ousting three-term incumbent Gerald R. Johnson because the town elections board wrongly discarded 252 write-in votes for Mr. Holt. The ruling by Carroll County Circuit Court Judge Raymond E. Beck Sr. ended more than two months of uncertainty in Mount Airy, where Mr. Johnson continued to serve as mayor after the disputed May election.
The ninth annual U.S. Marbles Championship will be held at Frederick County Park in Middletown on Saturday and Sunday. The competition consists of two separate divisions for male and female competitors, and the top eight shooters in each division will be awarded trophies, cash and certificates.
Libertytown wastewater treatment plant hook-ups are a hot commodity. After extensive discussion Tuesday, the Frederick County Commissioners voted 3-2 to release just 26 hook-ups. Later, they agreed unanimously to hold the remaining hook-ups until a study is conducted. Just how the hook-ups will be allocated is another issue, and Commissioner John L. Thompson Jr. moved that all discussions be held in public, not behind closed doors.
