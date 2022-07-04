100 Years Ago
July 4, 1922
This date was Independence Day. The Frederick News-Post did not publish a holiday edition at this time.
50 Years Ago
July 4, 1972
This date was Independence Day. The Frederick News-Post did not publish a holiday edition at this time.
20 Years Ago
July 4, 2002
This date was Independence Day. The Frederick News-Post did not publish a holiday edition at this time.
