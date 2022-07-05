100 Years Ago
July 5, 1922
Yesterday, the glorious Fourth passed off quietly in this city. No special event was planned for the day, and while a number of persons took advantage of the holiday for an out-of-town trip, many spent a restful day at home and in the way of diversion attended the baseball game in the afternoon at the Fair Grounds. Many went to the [Braddock] Heights during the afternoon and enjoyed dancing, bowling and other amusements.
Fire of unknown origin early Sunday morning threatened for a time one section of Sharpsburg, the Antietam battlefield town, and was only extinguished after it had damaged property to the extent of $30,000.
Three men were painfully burned, and the wagon shop of Russell Huntsberry, near Boonsboro, was destroyed early Sunday morning when a gasoline tank exploded. A lantern placed too near the tank, which had been leaking, caused the explosion. Russell Huntsberry, proprietor of the shop, and E.V. Swope and C.R. Flook, both of Myersville, were burned about the hands and arms before they could escape.
50 Years Ago
July 5, 1972
The archives for this date is not available.
20 Years Ago
July 5, 2002
Heat was definitely a factor in the death of a firefighter who collapsed Wednesday following a run on his third day of recruit training, the state medical examiner’s office ruled Thursday. The exact cause of Andrew J. Waybright’s death is pending toxicology results, said Keith Roberson, a forensic investigator with the state medical examiner’s office. Mr. Waybright, 23, of Gettysburg, Pa., collapsed at the conclusion of a 3-mile run while he and 12 other recruits were engaged in the cooling down phase. He reportedly told colleagues that he felt dizzy. But moments later, he went into cardiac arrest, said Stan Poole, emergency services division director.
High temperatures thinned crowds at Frederick’s Fourth of July celebration at Baker Park, while families who braved the weather stuck to the shaded perimeter of the park. Despite four music stages, four beer gardens, free games and endless barbecue vendors throughout the park, the heat, which reached 99 degrees in Frederick, kept many out of the park.
A 14-year-old boy crashed a sports car into a tree off U.S. 40 east of Frederick at 2 a.m. on Wednesday, injuring himself and two teenage passengers as the car rolled into a ravine, troopers said. The Maryland State Police would not release any names, saying the juvenile driver will be charged with a crime. The 14-year-old lives in Frederick, and the 13- and 16-year-old siblings live in the Walkersville area. They were in a 1993 Mitsubishi 3000GT traveling east on U.S. 40 at a “high rate of speed,” troopers said in a written statement.
