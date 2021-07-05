100 Years Ago
July 5, 1921
Brought before Justice J. Grahame Johnson Saturday, charged with selling intoxicating liquors in Frederick county, H.H. Harris and J.A. Cornelius, who were arrested on Wednesday evening in a tent near Knoxville by Sheriff William O. Wertenbaker and Deputy Sheriffs Charles H. Klipp and Vernon Redmond, were fined $200 and costs each. The officers had gotten a tip that homemade whisky was being distributed from a point near Knoxville, went to that place and secured information that led them to the bank of the river, and in a short time they came upon two tents. One was occupied by the two men, and they made no resistance when the officers appeared. The officers found between three and four gallons of “moonshine” whisky. The liquor was already bottled and ready for sale.
Seen through the eyes of Justice Allan M. Wood, Frederick, one of the few Frederick countians to attend the so-called “battle of the century,” Carpentier was a “boy sent to do a man’s work,” when he was matched with Jack Dempsey in Tex Rickard’s gigantic arena at Jersey City on Saturday afternoon. “No one,” said Mr. Wood, “questions the gameness of Carpentier. He was game to the finish, but he was light and frail when seen beside Dempsey in the ring. ... Dempsey’s blows shook the Frenchman from head to feet.”
50 Years Ago
July 5, 1971
This date was a holiday for Frederick News-Post Staff to celebrate the Fourth of July, which fell on a Sunday.
20 Years Ago
July 5, 2001
Students taking sex education classes in Frederick County schools may be asked to sign sexual abstinence pledge cards, according to Lynn Carr, a school health curriculum specialist. Although the cards ask students to refrain from sexual intercourse, Mr. Carr said he is not at liberty to disclose what length of time they will be asked to avoid intimacy. But Mr. Carr said sex education in Frederick County is “abstinence-based,” meaning the school system teaches that refusals to have sexual relations is the best way to prevent pregnancy, disease and other problems.
Until about 4:15 Wednesday afternoon, Baker Park was crowded with families and friends out to enjoy Fourth of July festivities. That’s when the rain came. Torrents of water washed over picnics, and strong winds and lightning forced many to abandon their perfectly picked fireworks viewing spots.
