100 Years Ago
July 5, 1920
This date was a Monday and since the July 4 holiday fell on a Sunday, it was a holiday and The Frederick News-Post did not publish a holiday edition at this time.
50 Years Ago
July 5, 1970
This date was a Sunday. The Frederick News-Post did not publish a Sunday edition at this time.
20 Years Ago
July 5, 2000
Thousands of people converged on Baker Park on Tuesday night as fireworks ignited the skies, marking Frederick’s celebration of the nation’s 224th birthday. The display followed a day in with 1960s teen idols Jan and Dean brought back memories of California beach songs, while a few blocks away Gary Allan entertained country music fans. Organizers of Frederick’s Fourth of July celebration estimated the day drew 55,000 people to the 44-acre Baker Park.
Capitalism might be as American as apple pie, but it’s not always welcome in Baker Park on the Fourth of July. A Fleming Avenue man said city officials wanted him to shut down his children’s soda and trinket business after vendors complained about the competition. Dave Anderson said the city told them the vendors paid for permits to set up their concessions. “I just got by $4,200 tax bill in the mail. That’s my permit,” Mr. Anderson said.
Orgill Inc. will be closing its Frederick center and moving operations to a new distribution site in Martinsburg, W.Va., next month, according to The (Baltimore) Sun. Orgill acquired the Frederick Trading Co. in July 1998, when the company had about 318 employees. At the time, Bern Whitehead, a spokesman for Orgill, said the company expected to close the Frederick operation in mid-2000 when its new center in Martinsburg was completed.
