100 Years Ago
July 6, 1920
Motorcycle Deputy Charles Smith had a field day yesterday hauling in violators of the traffic law. During the forenoon he patrolled the Baltimore state road between this city and New Market, and in this territory made most of his arrests. As a rule, the offenders were without registration cards. A few were picked up for trying to slip through with fictitious markers.
Five truck loads of whiskey, with a value of anywhere from $90,000 to $250,000, were moved from the warehouses of Horsey’s distillery, near Petersville, on Saturday. The “whiskey train” passed through Frederick early Saturday evening on the first leg of its trip to New York. The consignment consisted of 1,200 cases of wet goods, equivalent to 3,600 gallons. It was made in the spring of 1915 and is known as five-year-old whiskey. This consignment was bottled in 1919.
50 Years Ago
July 6, 1970
An oil tanker loaded with 4,000 gallons of fuel oil supported on the dolly wheels broke through the pavement Friday and tipped a precarious angle in Walkersville. The tanker settled inches from a utility pole. The wheels came to rest on an underground propane tank, containing 1,000 gallons of propane gas.
Serious fire nearly destroyed the Mountaindale General Store, owned by Marion Rice, on Sunday evening. The fire gutted the game room and attic portion of the store. Firemen made two consecutive calls to a trailer fire at Shields Trailer Court Sunday night, first for an overstuffed chair that was burning in the trailer, then to the same location for the trailer fully aflame. In other police activity, a partially decomposed body was discovered on a sand bar along the Potomac River, three miles east of Point of Rocks Sunday afternoon. Sgt. Thomas Bosley said two area fishermen discovered the body at 12:30 p.m. and it appeared to have been in the water for at least three days. The body was taken to Baltimore for autopsy.
20 Years Ago
July 6, 2000
Plans to build a mosque on a 100-acre site near Buckeystown won the approval of the Frederick County Planning Commission after a lengthy public hearing Wednesday night. The planning commission voted 5-0 to send the proposal on to the county commissioners, whose decision will determine the fate of the controversial project.
If you happen to see a woman dancing happily in the halls of Vindobona Nursing Home today, it’s probably Mary Motherway. That’s how Mrs. Motherway plans on celebrating her 100th birthday. “I’ll do the shimmy, I guess,” she said with a laugh.
Urbana firefighters Alice Hipkins and Donnie Ausherman administered oxygen to a guinea pig removed from a smoke-filled house on Ball Road on Wednesday afternoon. The pet perked up after the blast of air. An electrical short in a light fixture has been blamed for the fire that damaged the two-story home. No one was at home when the fire broke out.
