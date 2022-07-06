100 Years Ago
July 6, 1922
Irving Holland was pronounced not guilty of assault with intent to kill upon Tom Lee by Justice J. Grahame Johnson yesterday afternoon. The assault was alleged to have been committed at a picnic held at Hope Hill, near Urbana, Tuesday afternoon. The picnic was marred by two other fights. One of these was between Newton Brown and John Boyne. As a result of the fight, Brown was given a hearing before Justice Johnson yesterday afternoon on the charge of assault and battery. Holland was pronounced guilty. He was fined $8.50, which he paid.
Reports from different sections of the county are to the effect that recent heavy rains have damaged the wheat to a considerable extent. In some localities, the wheat has begun to sprout, and to prevent further damage along this line, a number of farmers have pulled the shocks apart to dry the drenched wheat. It is thought that about 10 percent of the county’s crop is yet to be cut.
John J. Hitzelberger, a well-known resident and justice of the peace, of Libertytown, died suddenly at his home Wednesday morning about 8 o’clock, of Bright’s disease, aged 66 years and five days. Mr. Hitzelberger arose as usual Wednesday morning at 6:30 o’clock, in the best of spirits and ate a hearty breakfast. He went into the sitting room, and there he was stricken. He died shortly afterwards.
50 Years Ago
July 6, 1972
Workmen are busily constructing the 200,000-square-foot industrial building on the former Brown Farm near Walkersville, which will house the new Frederick Division of Fedders Corporation. The pilot facility will produce 50- to 100-horsepower compressors, principally for air-conditioners. The plant on a 208-acre site, to employ about 500 persons, is scheduled for completion by the end of this year.
The Carroll Manor Civic Association was formally organized Wednesday night into a dues-paying organization that will seek members from the whole Adamstown regional district to fight for a program against “people pollution.” With a smaller turnout, about 65, than the first meeting at which the effects of a proposed planned urban development (PUD) were discussed, the second meeting continued to express its opposition to the creation of Adamstown-East.
U.S. Rep. Goodloe E. Byron met with Civil War historians and representatives of the Department of the Interior for a tour of the Monocacy Battlefield Wednesday morning to discuss the possible use of the site for a National Historical Park. The meeting and tour were scheduled to coincide as nearly as possible with the anniversary of the Monocacy Battle on July 9.
20 Years Ago
July 6, 2002
The arrival of a Democratic administration in Frederick coincided with at least two unions courting city workers, including the Service Employees International Union. SEIU Local 500, the largest and fastest-growing AFL-CIO affiliate in the U.S., has been meeting regularly since April with small groups of city workers, according to union organizers. The Municipal & County Government Employees Organization Local 1994, or MCGEO, an AFL-CIO affiliate, has also been courting city workers. Both unions said today’s political climate in Frederick was more conducive to organizing than in 1997 when Mayor Jim Grimes and the Frederick Board of Aldermen blocked MCGEO’s bid to organize the workforce. Current Mayor Jennifer Dougherty, a Democrat, has long supported the right of city employees to decide for themselves if they want union representation. Her stance recently came under attack because of $3,000 in union donations to her campaign.
There is no one from Frederick playing for the Washington Mystics this season, but a native of the county has a very important role with the team. Frederick High School graduate Judy Holland is responsible for the daily operation of the team in her capacity as senior vice president of business and basketball operations for the Mystics. This is her first year in that roll. Holland is also senior vice president of community relations with the Washington Wizards. Washington Sports and Entertainment owns both teams.
